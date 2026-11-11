Eco Wave Power Completes First Phase of AI-Powered Digital Twin for Wave Energy

Eco Wave Power has finished the initial stage of an AI‑driven digital twin that models its wave‑floater technology, aiming to improve forecasting and attract data center developers.

Eco Wave Power, an onshore wave‑energy developer, has completed the first phase of an AI‑powered digital twin program in partnership with Germany‑based AI Engineering GmbH. The phase produced a physics‑based model of how Eco Wave Power's proprietary floaters interact with ocean waves, enabling simulations of wave loading, floater motion, structural forces and potential energy output across a range of sea conditions.

Physics‑Based Model and AI Foundations

Phase 1 used Nvidia's Omniverse, Warp and accelerated computing infrastructure to recreate the complex fluid dynamics of free‑surface waves and the mechanical response of each floater. By incorporating the behaviours of the floaters into a digital twin, the team can mimic wave loading, predict structural stresses and estimate electricity generation without a physical prototype.

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The project also introduced early machine‑learning capabilities that forecast both energy output and structural loads. This allows the model to learn from simulated data and begin predicting performance across future sites with different wave environments, reducing the need to start from scratch for each new installation.

Collaboration and Industry Tools

Eco Wave Power's U.S. operations and AI Engineering GmbH are members of Nvidia's Inception program, which gives the companies access to the company's simulation and modelling stack. The collaboration uses Omniverse for visualisation, Warp within the simulation workflow and Nvidia‑accelerated computing for high‑fidelity simulations and machine‑learning development.

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Stefan Adami, a senior engineer at AI Engineering GmbH, highlighted that wave energy is especially challenging due to the combination of free‑surface fluid dynamics, structural movement and highly variable environmental conditions. The digital twin seeks to address these challenges through precise physics modelling.

Roadmap to Advanced Forecasting

With Phase 1 complete, the partners have outlined a roadmap for subsequent stages. Phase 2 will expand the model to include Eco Wave Power's hydraulic and mechanical energy‑conversion systems. Phase 3 will integrate real‑world operational sensors, environmental data and actual electricity‑generation figures. Phase 4 will add a broader machine‑learning operational layer to support energy forecasting, system‑behavior prediction and accelerated optimisation.

Eco Wave Power CEO Inna Braverman explains that building digital intelligence around the physical technology will enable the company to predict system performance, optimise designs before deployment and learn more quickly from each project built.

Strategic Impact for Investors and Data Centres

One of the most commercially significant aspects of the digital twin is its potential to reduce the credibility risk that has long plagued wave‑energy projects. By presenting utilities, investors and host governments with a validated model that demonstrates how floaters behave under a wide range of conditions, the company can shorten due diligence periods and reduce perceived risk premiums.

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The choice of Nvidia's stack is also strategically important. Omniverse and Warp are associated with industrial‑scale simulation, and the Inception membership places the collaboration within an ecosystem that data‑center operators, utilities and infrastructure funds actively monitor. For a company of Eco Wave Power's size, this association may be more valuable than the raw compute it gains.

Eco Wave Power is now in discussions with data‑center developers and infrastructure partners about supplying wave‑generated electricity to coastal and near‑shore facilities. The digital twin, combined with AI‑driven forecasting, could serve as a key tool for those operators looking to diversify their renewable portfolios with wave‑energy power.

As the project moves forward through its planned phases, Eco Wave Power aims to translate its simulation advances into a tangible sales tool that reassures stakeholders and accelerates the deployment of wave‑energy technology along coastlines worldwide.