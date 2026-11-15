ECO Ministers Gather in Islamabad for Economic Cooperation Summit

Ten ECO member states convene in Islamabad for the 30th Council of Ministers meeting. Pakistan's chairmanship focuses on regional connectivity, economic integration, and sustainable development.

The 30th edition of the Economic Cooperation Organization Council of Ministers Meeting officially commenced in Islamabad on Sunday. This two-day summit brings together foreign ministers and senior officials from all 10 member states of the organization. The gathering is chaired by Ishaq Dar, a top Pakistan i diplomat and former finance minister, who leads the hosting nation's diplomatic efforts.

Agenda For Regional Connectivity

Pakistan's chairmanship of the Economic Cooperation Organization places a primary emphasis on strengthening regional connectivity. The strategic focus aims to deepen economic integration among the member nations. This initiative seeks to promote regional partnerships and collective efforts toward greater prosperity. The goal is to foster a more integrated and resilient ECO region through coordinated policy actions.

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Stakeholder Positions And Delegations

Türkiye Deputy Foreign Minister Musa Kulaklikaya is currently leading the Turkish delegation at this important gathering. Tahsin Ertugruloglu, the foreign minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, also arrived in Islamabad on Saturday. The attendees include representatives from the ECO Secretariat and its subsidiary bodies. These diverse delegations represent the full spectrum of diplomatic engagement within the bloc.

Historical Context And Membership

The Economic Cooperation Organization was originally founded in 1985 by Türkiye, Iran, and Pakistan. The organization underwent a significant expansion in 1992 to include additional nations from Central and South Asia. Current members include Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Turkmenistan. This extensive membership base underscores the geographical and cultural diversity of the cooperative bloc.

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Economic Potential And Sustainable Growth

Official statements from the Pakistani Foreign Ministry highlight the potential to unlock considerable economic advantages. The organization aims to translate the benefits of regional cooperation into tangible improvements for citizens. There is a strong emphasis on sustainable development as a core pillar of future strategies. This approach ensures that economic gains contribute directly to the livelihoods of people across member states.

Future Cooperation And Dialogue

This meeting provides a crucial opportunity to reinvigorate the role of the Economic Cooperation Organization. It serves as an effective platform for ongoing regional dialogue and economic collaboration. The discussions aim to establish new frameworks for cross-border trade and infrastructure projects. Participants are expected to finalize commitments that will drive long-term regional stability and growth.