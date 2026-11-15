Echoes of Hyrule Book Explores Zelda NPC Stories Amidst 40th Anniversary

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Hyrule highlights overlooked NPCs from Ocarina of Time. This fan-made book explores character backgrounds during the franchise's 40th anniversary.

Amidst the ongoing 40th anniversary celebrations of The Legend of Zelda, fan interest in the franchise has surged following the release of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake. The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Hyrule offers a unique perspective by focusing on side characters and NPCs. This new publication explores the untold stories behind the main protagonists Link, Zelda, and Ganondorf.

Underrated Voices In Hyrule

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Hyrule aims to shine a light on the underrated voices within the franchise. Written by Anna-Victòria Teixidó under the creative name Kurusonna, this narrative begins with events leading up to Ocarina of Time. It continues as Link travels beyond the borders of Hyrule to conclude its journey.

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Link serves as a connecting thread for these secondary characters rather than the sole focus of the plot. The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Hyrule features stunning details including thread-sewn binding and an introduction by Carlos Martinez Seijurou. Interior illustrations are provided by Maria Lozano Maiku with cover artwork by Victor Polonio.

Pricing And Edition Variants

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Hyrule is available in two unique editions for collectors and readers. The standard Deluxe edition retails at 25.95 Euros and includes a 332-page hardcover book. It also contains an Ocarina of Time GP Card print and two exclusive bookmarks for fans.

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The Hero of Time Edition costs 35.95 Euros and is exclusively available via the Game Press website. This premium package includes the base book along with an Ocarina manual and a character map. Buyers also receive two art prints, two exclusive bookmarks, an Ocarina of Time GP Card, and a numbered certificate.

Fan-Made Status Clarified

Game Press has confirmed that The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Hyrule is not an official Nintendo licensed product. The book features fan-created interpretations of the most beloved characters in the series. It serves as a tribute to the community rather than a canonical expansion of the main storyline.

The release of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Hyrule coincides with the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2. This timing provides a perfect opportunity for fans to explore the deeper lore of the franchise. The Legend of Zelda continues to captivate audiences through both official releases and dedicated fan projects.