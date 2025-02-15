Echoes of Autocracy: Parallels Between Orbán's Hungary and Trump's America

This article explores the striking similarities between the political trajectories of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and former U.S. President Donald Trump. Both leaders, operating within distinct political systems, have implemented strategies to consolidate power, manipulate institutions, and suppress dissent, raising concerns about the erosion of democratic values.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán 's rise to power presents a stark comparison with former U.S. President Donald Trump 's approach to governance. Though their political systems and contexts differ, both Orbán and Trump share a striking pattern of consolidating authority, manipulating institutions, and suppressing dissent. Orbán, who first became prime minister in 1998, experienced a setback in 2002 but vowed never to lose again.

He meticulously crafted a strategy to transform Hungary into a system where his Fidesz party held absolute control. During his time out of power, Orbán and his allies established a legal framework designed to centralize power. This framework was swiftly implemented when Fidesz won a two-thirds majority in parliament in 2010. One of Orbán's first moves was to rewrite Hungary's constitution and overhaul election laws, ensuring his party's dominance in the legislature. This, combined with a system where parties, not voters, select candidates for parliament, gave Orbán immense power in shaping the government. He exerted this power by implementing a series of measures aimed at controlling the judiciary. Orbán's government lowered the mandatory judicial retirement age, leading to the dismissal of nearly 300 senior judges. The responsibility for appointing replacements was vested in a single political appointee, the spouse of a Fidesz founder, effectively placing the judiciary under the control of the ruling party. While Trump and Republicans, unable to unilaterally alter the face of the judiciary, shared parallels with Orbán's approach. Republicans have long sought a conservative judiciary, and Trump prioritized this during his presidency. He appointed three justices to the U.S. Supreme Court, giving conservatives a supermajority that has profoundly shaped the legal landscape. Both Orbán and Trump also exhibit a shared tendency to cultivate relationships with autocratic leaders like Russian President Vladimir Putin. Orbán, recognizing the constraints of Western democracy, has drawn inspiration from autocratic models. This shift towards autocratic systems has raised concerns about the erosion of democratic norms and institutions in both Hungary and the United States





ksatnews / 🏆 442. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Viktor Orbán Donald Trump Autocracy Hungary United States Democracy Judicial System Elections Russia

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump's Descent into Authoritarianism: Echoes of Putin and OrbánThis article draws parallels between Donald Trump's actions and those of authoritarian leaders like Vladimir Putin and Viktor Orbán, highlighting his attempts to control history, silence dissent, and consolidate power.

Read more »

Trump's Second Administration: A Fast Track to Autocracy?Kim Lane Scheppele, a law of autocracy expert, discusses the alarming speed and aggression of legal orders in Trump's potential second administration. Comparing it to events in Russia and Hungary, she warns of a chillingly familiar playbook leading to autocratic outcomes.

Read more »

Trump's Second Term: A Familiar Path to AutocracyThis article draws parallels between Donald Trump's second term and the decline of democracies in Hungary, Turkey, and Russia. It argues that Trump is employing tactics similar to those used by autocrats worldwide, such as exploiting inflammatory rhetoric, weakening checks and balances, and consolidating power through legal means.

Read more »

Elon Musk and other tech company figures are acting as Trump's accomplices for autocracyVladimir Kara-Murza knows a thing or two about the dangers of government-sponsored, tech industry-supported censorship. As a Russian opposition activist, he was found guilty of treason for speaking out against Putin’s crackdown on dissidents. And now, in the context of Trump’s government overhaul, U.S.

Read more »

Trump's New Official Portrait Echoes Mugshot LookPresident-elect Donald Trump's transition team unveiled official portraits of Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance ahead of their inauguration. Trump's portrait draws comparisons to his recent mugshot taken at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia, while Vance's shows him smiling with a closed mouth.

Read more »

Trump's Official Portrait Echoes Mugshot, Raising EyebrowsPresident-elect Donald Trump's official portrait released ahead of his second inauguration bears a striking resemblance to his mugshot taken at the Fulton County Jail. The juxtaposition has prompted discussion and analysis of the potential symbolism.

Read more »