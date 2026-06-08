Echo & the Bunnymen postpones show after frontman Ian McCulloch injured in crash

Echo & the Bunnyman postponed its Philadelphia show after frontman Ian McCulloch was injured in a 'road traffic incident.'

Echo & the Bunnymen had to postpone a show after singer Ian McCulloch was injured in a crash. Known best for 1980s hits including “The Killing Moon,” the English rock band announced Sunday that “McCulloch’s vehicle was involved in a road traffic incident” while he was traveling between tour stops from Washington, D.C.

, to Philadelphia.read.

“Thankfully, the injuries sustained are not believed to be serious; however, as you can appreciate, he has been left understandably shaken by the incident. As a precautionary measure, Ian is undergoing further medical assessment, including scans and X-rays. ”The band added that “after careful consideration,” it had decided to postpone its Philadelphia show that night.

“Postponing a show is always a last resort,” continued the statement. “We never want to disappoint our fans, and we know many of you will have made plans to attend this evening’s concert. ” Fans were asked to hold onto their tickets for the show while the band figures out its next steps. Further instructions will be provided in a future update.

No other details about the crash or McCulloch’s condition were provided. Echo & the Bunnymen has not announced any other changes to its current tour. The band is scheduled to perform a sold-out show at the Brooklyn Paramount in New York on Monday night, followed by shows in Boston, Toronto, Cleveland and Detroit.





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