ECB Warns Legislative Delays Could Postpone Digital Euro Launch

The ECB warned that legislative delays could postpone the digital euro’s potential 2029 launch as EU lawmakers face a year-end deadline.

ECB Executive Board member Piero Cipollone warned EU lawmakers that delays in finalizing digital euro legislation could push back its potential 2029 rollout. European Central Bank Executive Board member Piero Cipollone called for European Union negotiators to reach a deal on digital euro legislation by year-end to keep a possible 2029 launch on track.

Speaking at the European Parliament’s Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs on Tuesday, Cipolloneadoption of the regulation, part of the EU’s Single Currency Package, would give the ECB the legal certainty it needs to complete preparations.

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“A delay in adoption could instead postpone the introduction of the digital euro,” Cipollone said, warning that a later launch could deepen Europe’s dependence on foreign payment providers and make it harder for European companies to compete.to be ready for a potential first issuance in 2029 if the EU adopts the regulation this year. Its Governing Council will decide whether and when to issue the digital euro after the legislation passes.on the digital euro legislation in June in a 43–14 vote.

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Parliament adopted its negotiating position in July, clearing the way for talks with EU member states.set to begin in the second half of 2027. Payment providers and selected merchants will test a beta version of the digital euro.. President Christine Lagarde announced in October that she would step down on Feb. 7, 2027, ahead of the planned pilot.