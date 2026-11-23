The ECB expanded the scope of eligible Eurosystem collateral assets to tokenized securities issued on approved blockchain platforms.

The ECB aims to start accepting securities issued on platforms licensed under the EU’s distributed ledger pilot program in June 2027. The European Central Bank approved a plan Monday to let banks borrow from euro area central banks against tokenized securities issued on platforms licensed under an EU pilot program..

The EU’s DLT Pilot Regime allows licensed platforms to handle trading or settlement of securities using distributed ledger technology. Since March 30, banks have been able to pledge qualifying tokenized securities issued through central securities depositories that use distributed ledgers. Under Monday’s decision, a bank holding a qualifying bond issued on a licensed pilot platform could also use it to secure a central bank loan.

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The securities must still meet the existing collateral rules of the Eurosystem, which comprises the ECB and the national central banks of the euro area. They must also be available to the Eurosystem through an approved link to a central securities depository that offers settlement on TARGET2-Securities, the Eurosystem’s securities settlement platform. The Eurosystem expects to publish additional legal and operational requirements for the pilot platforms in spring 2027.

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“A future-proof collateral framework must embrace new technologies without compromising on safety or the rigour of our risk assessment,” said ECB executive board member Isabel Schnabel. The ECB said it is also exploring how banks could pledge securities issued and settled entirely on distributed ledgers. , the Eurosystem plans to publish a blueprint in 2028 for how Europe’s tokenized wholesale financial markets could operate.