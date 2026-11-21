The ECB is inviting financial firms to join experiments on tokenized deposits and securities under its Appia initiative, with applications due Dec. 11.

Industry groups have until Dec. 11 to apply for the ECB’s first experimental exercises under its Appia initiative, with later submissions reviewed on a rolling basis.

The European Central Bank is seeking financial market participants to help explore tokenized deposits and securities as part of its efforts to build an integrated European financial ecosystem using blockchain technology.industry groups to participate in analytical work and experiments under its Appia initiative, identifying three priority areas, including tokenized deposits and related payments, tokenized securities and shared network governance. According to the ECB, interested participants must apply as part of a collective initiative comprising independent legal entities rather than individually.

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Groups can apply for one or more workstreams, with proposals evaluated based on factors including expertise, practical experience, technical readiness and expected contributions. Applications for the first experimental exercises are due by Dec. 11, while later submissions will be assessed on a rolling basis. The initiative builds on the Eurosystem’s broader Appia roadmap, which aims to develop a unified European tokenized financial ecosystem anchored in central bank money.

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The ECB plans to publish a blueprint outlining findings and a proposed framework in 2028.warned that Europe risks missing an opportunity to establish an integrated market for tokenized securities if incompatible standards emerge across platforms. Lagarde urged policymakers to establish common rules to prevent fragmentation as blockchain-based financial infrastructure develops across the region.