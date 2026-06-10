ECB Omit Stokes and Atkinson from Second Test Squad as Investigation Proceeds; Root Named Interim Captain

Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson have been dropped from England's Test squad for the second match against New Zealand after breaching team curfew protocols and being involved in a nightclub incident. Joe Root has been appointed interim captain for the Test at The Oval, with Jofra Archer and Jordan Cox called up to the side. Stokes' future with England is now in serious doubt.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has announced significant changes to the Test squad for the upcoming second match against New Zealand, primarily stemming from an ongoing investigation into a breach of team protocols.

Ben Stokes, the incumbent captain, and Surrey seamer Gus Atkinson have been omitted from the selection after being present at a Chelsea nightclub in the early hours of Monday morning, where an incident occurred involving a member of the England team's security staff and a Saracens academy player. This decision casts a shadow over England's 115-run victory in the first Test at Lord's.

In response, the ECB has named Joe Stokes' predecessor, Joe Root, as the interim captain for the Test at The Oval, which begins on June 17. Root, who led England in a record 64 Test matches between 2017 and 2022, brings considerable experience to the role. The squad has also been adjusted to effectively replace the two overlooked players, with Sussex fast bowler Jofra Archer and the uncapped Essex batsman Jordan Cox being added to the 15-man team.

Harry Brook, the current white-ball captain and Test vice-captain, was anticipated to assume leadership, but reports indicate reservations within his management about the timing and circumstances, leading the ECB to opt for the older and more experienced Root. The governing body's statement confirmed the unavailability of Stokes and Atkinson due to the ongoing investigation and detailed the new selections. The situation has prompted intense speculation about Ben Stokes' international future.

Following the breach of a midnight curfew, Stokes is reported to have spent time at home in the North East weighing his options, having been seen socializing with England rugby captain Maro Itoje prior to the nightclub incident, which allegedly began over a disagreement about tables in a VIP area. Sources close to the dressing room describe the captain's future as "up in the air," with one stating, "I don't know if even he knows yet what he wants to do.

" The ECB has offered him time to consider his position amid angry talk at headquarters about the captain bringing the game into disrepute. It is particularly notable that Stokes, along with head coach Brendon McCullum and managing director Rob Key, was instrumental in imposing the very curfew that he has now broken, following England's disappointing tour of Australia.

The mood within the England camp at Lord's is reportedly unwavering, though the incident adds to a pattern of drink-related controversies that have repeatedly dominated English cricket's headlines. The ECB's original statement on Monday evening acknowledged the breach and the ongoing investigation, confirming that the Cricket Regulator had been informed.

The final squad for the second Test now includes Joe Root as captain, alongside players such as Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Emilio Gay, James Rew, Ollie Robinson, Jamie Smith, and Josh Tongue. This series of events represents a major disruption for England's Test team as they prepare for a crucial match in the three-game series against New Zealand





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ben Stokes England Cricket Joe Root Test Cricket New Zealand Tour Team Protocol Breach Nightclub Incident Interim Captain Jofra Archer Jordan Cox Gus Atkinson Harry Brook ECB

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

England's Captain Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson Face Investigation After Breaking Team's Curfew and Drinking in a Nightclub, Their Participation in the Second Test Uncertain.England's cricketers, led by captain Ben Stokes, have been facing an investigation after breaking their team's curfew and drinking in a nightclub, following their win over New Zealand at Lord's. Stokes and Gus Atkinson, who completed a five-wicket haul, have fallen at the first hurdle, and their participation in the second Test at The Oval is uncertain. The ECB's investigation is ongoing, but it is clear that Stokes and Atkinson broke the team's midnight curfew and drank, which may result in them not featuring in the second Test.

Read more »

England Cricket Scandal: Stokes and Atkinson Break Curfew After Lord's Test WinCaptain Ben Stokes and bowler Gus Atkinson have breached team curfew following England's Test win over New Zealand at Lord's, leading to their likely suspension for the next match and sparking an ECB investigation into the late-night incident involving alcohol.

Read more »

England Cricket Stars Stokes and Atkinson Involved in Chelsea Nightclub Brawl with Rugby PlayerA detailed report on the nightclub incident involving England cricket captain Ben Stokes and bowler Gus Atkinson, the injured ECB security guard, and rugby player Totoa Auvaa, set against the backdrop of ongoing team conduct issues and the ECB's efforts to reform player behaviour.

Read more »

Ben Stokes Omitted from England Test Squad as Joe Root Named Interim CaptainBen Stokes and Gus Atkinson have been dropped from England's second Test squad against New Zealand following a breach of team protocols involving a curfew violation and a nightclub incident. Joe Root will serve as interim captain, with Jofra Archer and Jordan Cox joining the squad. The ECB is investigating the matter, and Stokes's international future remains uncertain.

Read more »