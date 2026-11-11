EBRD to invest $6bn in Türkiye's Renewable Energy Acceleration Platform

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development will commit $6 billion over five years to support Türkiye's REACT platform, part of a $300 billion clean‑energy push toward 175 GW of solar and wind by 2040.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has announced a $6 billion investment over the next five years to back the Renewable Energy Acceleration and Clean Transition Platform, or REACT, in Türkiye. The move follows a COP31 launch event in Antalya where Türkiye and international partners outlined a $300 billion target for renewable generation and infrastructure by 2040.

Scope of the REACT investment

Under the new funding framework, the EBRD will supply capital and expert support to a portfolio that includes solar, wind, grid upgrades, storage systems, manufacturing and electrification projects. The platform's ambition is to secure 175 gigawatts of installed solar and wind capacity by the end of 2040, aligning with the 35‑by‑35 Global Electrification Pledge unveiled at COP31.

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Stakeholder collaboration and financing roadmap

REACT brings together public institutions, development partners, financial institutions, private investors and local firms to coordinate implementation and secure the necessary financing. Key allies of the initiative include the European Union, the World Bank, the International Finance Corporation, Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, Climate Investment Funds, Germany's KfW development bank and the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation.

EBRD's role and experience in Türkiye

EBRD President Odile Renaud‑Basso highlighted the bank's long history in Türkiye, where it has invested more than $28.8 billion, mostly in the private sector. The president noted that the bank will draw on its energy sector expertise to guide Türkiye's transition through both new and existing projects.

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Implications for Türkiye's energy outlook

With the new investment, Türkiye is poised to accelerate the deployment of renewable infrastructure, potentially reducing its reliance on fossil fuels and improving energy security. The partnership also signals a broader commitment from international financiers to help the country meet its decarbonisation targets set at COP31.

Next steps and future outlook

Implementation will roll out over the next five years, with quarterly milestones agreed by participating stakeholders. The platform's success will depend on continued collaboration and the ability to mobilise additional private capital to reach the $300 billion goal by 2040.