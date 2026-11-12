EbonyLife Group, Logical African Partners Launch $50 Million Fund to Support African Cinema (EXCLUSIVE)

Mo Abudu's EbonyLife Group and Logical Pictures' African investment vehicle are teaming up on a $50 million fund to support African filmmakers.

EbonyLife Group, Logical African Partners Launch $50 Million Fund to Support African Cinema EbonyLife Group CEO Mo Abudu also signed an agreement with France’s CNC to support Audiovisual Next Gen, a mentorship program for young leaders in the creative industries.

Cannes Prize-Winning ‘Brink of Dreams’ Director Ayman El Amir Preps Dark Comedy About Egypt’s Obsession With ‘Fame at All Costs’ The Afro Film Fund aims to finance approximately 35 African films across the next eight years, supporting an estimated four to nine projects annually. It will provide financing opportunities for African filmmakers, enabling the development and production of what its backers describe as “commercially viable, culturally relevant and internationally competitive films.

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”Tom Hanks Returning to Broadway After 14 Years for New Play 'This World of Tomorrow' Its investment strategy is designed to serve audiences across Africa and the global African diaspora, with selected productions positioned for wider international distribution. The fund will make its first disbursements in late Q1 or early Q2 2027.

Commenting on the launch, Abudu said the fund “will address the critical need for structured financing for African filmmakers and take African cinema to even greater heights,” while Logical African Partners VP Pape Boye heralded it as a “new chapter” for the industry. The deal between the two powerhouse groups was signed Tuesday in Paris, with French culture minister Catherine Pégard in attendance .

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Earlier, Abudu also signed an agreement with France’s CNC to support the Audiovisual Next Gen program, an 18-month accelerator that offers mentorship to 15 professionals under the age of 35 from across the creative industries. Abudu will serve as Global Ambassador of the program, which is organized by the CNC, with EbonyLife joining Netflix, the RTL Group and Mediawan among its backers.

The first cohort of participants, comprised entirely of women, is expected to be announced at the end of January 2027.

“These two partnerships reflect our commitment to building a stronger and more sustainable African creative industry,” said Abudu. “While the Audiovisual Next Gen program will help develop the next generation of global audiovisual leaders, the Afro Film Fund will address the critical need for structured financing for African filmmakers and take African cinema to even greater heights.

”On Tuesday, Pégard pointed to that event as proof “that new alliances can be built to respond to the unprecedented transformation of the screen industries. ” She added that the two agreements signed with Abudu’s EbonyLife Group “are a concrete response and show that France, through its institutions and its cultural industries, is at the center of the global response to these challenges.

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” Born in London, Abudu is the trailblazing founder and CEO of the EbonyLife Group, a pan-African giant with a portfolio that spans film and television production, cinema exhibition, talent development, training and digital distribution platforms. Her most recent venture is EbonyLife Place London, a multi-purpose cultural hub in the U.K. capital dedicated to celebrating African and Black film, art and culture.

Founded in 2016, the Logical Pictures Group has become a leading player in film and TV equity both in France and internationally, expanding its footprint into the African market in 2024 with the launch of investment vehicle Logical African Partners. Production and sales veteran Boye partnered with the French group in 2023 to launch Black Mic Mac, a production banner championing African and Middle Eastern talent, with a slate that includes the “The Afro Film Fund represents an important opportunity to unlock the enormous potential of African cinema,” said Boye.

“By bringing together investment and creative talent, we aim to build a sustainable financing platform that empowers African filmmakers and enables their stories to reach audiences around the world. ” Pictured : French Minister of Culture Catherine Pégard, EbonyLife Group CEO Mo Abudu, Logical African Partners VP Pape BoyeTom Nicoll Looks Beyond Male Influencer Culture in TIFF Title ‘Salvation’: ‘I Don’t Think Anyone’s Ever Been Insulted Into Changing Their Mind’