Ebon Moss-Bachrach stars as The Thing in the MCU. This article details his iconic role as Micro on Netflix and how it prepared him for the blockbuster superhero franchise.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach has officially solidified his place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the star of The Fantastic Four and is now confirmed to appear in the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday. The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduced the team to the MCU, setting them up as central figures in the larger narrative that will unfold in the next major Avengers installment.

Moss-Bachrach portrays Ben Grimm, also known as the Thing, bringing his unique interpretation to the rock-skinned superhero. This casting decision marks a significant milestone for the actor, who transitioned from a supporting role in a gritty Netflix drama to a leading man in one of the most profitable franchises in film history.

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His journey to this blockbuster role began far earlier in the shared universe. Moss-Bachrach made his television debut as David Lieberman, also known as Micro, in the 2017 Netflix series The Punisher. This role served as a critical stepping stone in his career, showcasing his ability to handle complex dramatic material before landing a leading role in a major superhero film.

During his time on The Punisher, Moss-Bachrach played a former NSA analyst who uncovered a conspiracy involving a video of Frank Castle's unit killing a fellow soldier. After Lieberman leaked the evidence, Special Agent in Charge Carson Wolf shot him and framed him for a crime, forcing him into hiding. He eventually tracked down Castle, enlisting the vigilante's help to exact revenge on the corrupt members of the military unit.

The character became one of the Punisher's closest allies, providing essential technological support and weapon development. Wayne Knight previously played the character in a 2008 film, but Moss-Bachrach was granted significantly more screen time to flesh out the personality of Micro across thirteen episodes.

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He provided much of the show's comedic relief through a sarcastic personality and high-tech methods that contrasted sharply with Castle's stoic nature. The narrative gave Lieberman a happy ending where he reunited with his family, offering a thematic juxtaposition to Castle, who remained motivated solely by vengeance for his own lost family.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Moss-Bachrach portrays Ben Grimm, a hero who gained his powers during an intergalactic expedition with his fellow Fantastic Four members. Although the actor's face is largely obscured by the character's rocky exterior, he delivered a superb vocal performance that masterfully brought out the humanity of Ben Grimm.

Critics and fans have praised his work as one of the best portrayals of the character to ever appear on screen. The performance proves his versatility beyond his previous television work and establishes him as a formidable presence in the current cinematic landscape.

The casting of Moss-Bachrach as The Thing likely means that the MCU will never see the return of his previous character, David Lieberman. Although the character is still alive in the broader Marvel canon and could theoretically appear in future projects based on his comic book rivalry with Frank Castle.

Casting the same actor for two major roles would likely cause brand confusion. While there is hope for a Micro comeback in other media, the prominence of The Thing in the current cinematic landscape makes such a return improbable.

The transition from a supporting character in a lesser-known TV show to the star of one of the biggest blockbusters of all time is incredibly impressive. Moss-Bachrach managed to pull it off, leveraging his rise in popularity from projects like The Bear to secure this pivotal role in the MCU.

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This development sets the stage for The Fantastic Four to play a crucial part in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. The integration of the team into the main cast signals a new era for the franchise, with Moss-Bachrach's Thing serving as a central anchor for the group's adventures.

The success of his portrayal has undoubtedly helped elevate the profile of the character and the team. Fans are now eager to see how his version of Ben Grimm will interact with the wider universe and contribute to the larger conflict anticipated in the next Avengers film.

The decision to include The Fantastic Four in Avengers: Doomsday underscores Marvel's strategy to expand its superhero ensemble with iconic teams. Moss-Bachrach's performance has already garnered significant praise, suggesting that the team will be well-received by audiences and critics alike.

As the MCU continues to evolve, the legacy of characters like Micro may fade from the screen. However, the impact of Moss-Bachrach's work on The Punisher laid the groundwork for his current success and his future in the franchise.

The connection between his past and present roles highlights the interconnected nature of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It serves as a reminder of how different projects and characters can converge to create a richer and more cohesive narrative experience for viewers.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps has successfully reintroduced these beloved characters to a new generation. With their confirmed presence in Avengers: Doomsday, the team is poised to become one of the most influential groups in the MCU moving forward.