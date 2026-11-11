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Ebola tops 11,000 cases in Congo’s deadliest outbreak

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Ebola tops 11,000 cases in Congo’s deadliest outbreak
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The crisis began in May and authorities have struggled to contain it.

A healthcare worker carries an infant who’s infected with the Ebola virus in a treatment center in Beni, North Kivu Province, Congo, Monday, Nov. 9, 2026.

has topped 11,000 cases, the government said Wednesday, a stark figure that underscores the severity of the situation as the country grapples with the spread of the disease. The outbreak was declared in mid-May, and since then Congolese authorities have struggled to contain it due to several factors, including armed conflicts, aThe resurgence of violence in the two major hotspots in Ituri and North Kivu provinces has sparked worry among health authorities who are calling for a halt to the fighting to allow health workers unhindered access to the sick.

Also readKenya discharges last Ebola patient, beginning countdown to Ebola-free declaration

While Ituri accounts for nearly 70% of total cases, North Kivu has emerged as the main site of new transmission, according to Congolese Health Minister Roger Kamba. Health facilities and medical professionals have also been targeted by many in communities skeptical of the virus, and there have been several attacks on health workers. The outbreak has affected some schools in Ituri, with more teachers contracting the disease.

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Two head teachers in Bunia, the provincial capital of Ituri, told The Associated Press they are worried about their teachers and students after losing members of staff.

“Our students and the entire staff have been left traumatized. At this stage, we need psychologists to support us, as the situation is extremely difficult,” Isaac Singoma, one of the headteachers, said. The current outbreak already ranks second and has had at least three times the number of cases and deaths in the time since it was declared, compared with the West Africa outbreak.

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Congo Ebola Outbreak Surpasses 11,000 Cases Amid Ongoing Violence

Congo's Ebola outbreak has infected 11,042 people and killed 5,387, according to health ministry data. The Bundibugyo virus, which has no known vaccine or treatment, has spread to eight of the country's 26 provinces. Armed conflict, a health system crisis, poor roads, community mistrust and misinformation have hindered containment efforts, while attacks on health workers and renewed violence in Ituri and North Kivu have restricted access for medical teams. The outbreak has also spread to Uganda, Kenya and Nigeria.

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