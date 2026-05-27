Ebola Outbreak Threatens Displaced Communities in Eastern Congo

In a camp for 10,000 displaced people in Bunia, residents lack soap and water to protect themselves from Ebola, as the outbreak spreads across the region, killing over 220 people.

In the sprawling ISP camp in Bunia, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo , tens of thousands of displaced people live under tarpaulin roofs with little access to water, soap, or medical care.

As an Ebola outbreak spreads across the region, residents fear they are sitting targets for the deadly virus. Francine Leve Janguzi, a mother of three who has lived in the camp for eight and a half years, opened an empty tap near her shelter. My fear is that we are here with nothing to protect ourselves. We have no protection, no water or soap, and we live near garbage, she said.

The camp, named after the nearby Institut Superieur Pedagogique (ISP), hosts around 10,000 people who fled attacks by the CODECO militia in the Djugu territory. Aid groups are racing to contain the outbreak, which has already killed at least 220 people and caused over 1,000 suspected cases, including seven confirmed cases in neighboring Uganda. But the World Health Organization and local responders warn the true scale is much larger.

The disease, which spreads through contact with bodily fluids, is severe and often fatal, with symptoms including fever, vomiting, diarrhea, and unexplained bleeding. In the camp, community leaders urge residents to wash their hands before eating. Those with soap are lucky; others use oatmeal or sand. Gerard Maki, a camp leader, said the disease is very frightening.

I have learned that there is no cure, which is why it scares me. Our government should also do everything possible to find a solution to this disease, he said. The insecurity in Ituri province, where multiple armed groups operate, including the Allied Democratic Forces linked to the Islamic State, has weakened the health system. Doctors Without Borders reported that insecurity has caused doctors and nurses to flee, leaving overwhelmed facilities and catastrophic conditions in some areas.

Heather Kerr, Congo director for the International Rescue Committee, said eastern DRC's years of conflict and displacement have left health systems on their knees, making containment much harder. Gabriela Arenas of the International Red Cross said the outbreak is unfolding in communities already facing insecurity, displacement, and fragile healthcare systems. The World Food Programme's country director in Ituri, Olivier Nkakudulu, works from his office in Bunia, coordinating the response.

But for camp residents like Janguzi, the promises of help seem distant. Look at the state of where we are sleeping. We don't have any help whatsoever, she said. As the Ebola outbreak continues to spread, the international community faces a critical challenge: delivering aid and medical supplies to a region plagued by violence and mistrust, where basic hygiene is a luxury few can afford





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