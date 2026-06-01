Ebola Outbreak: Suspected Cases Found in Brazil and Italy

Health officials are on red alert after suspected cases of Ebola were found in Brazil and Italy. The outbreak, caused by the rare Bundibugyo strain, has caused more than 1,000 suspected cases and 250 deaths since it emerged in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Health officials are on red alert after suspected cases of Ebola were found in Brazil and Italy - as experts warn that they have never seen so many cases of the virus recorded this quickly.

The outbreak, caused by the rare Bundibugyo strain - which can kill up to 50 per cent of those infected - has caused more than 1,000 suspected cases and 250 deaths since it emerged in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). However, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that the true reach of the outbreak may be much greater.

Neighbouring nation Uganda has seen several infections and one death, and now officials in Brazil and Italy are investigating suspected cases. In Brazil, two patients began showing symptoms linked to the virus - which include a flu-like fever, headache, muscle pain, vomiting and diarrhoea - in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. One of them, a 37-year-old man, had recently travelled to the DRC and was placed into isolation at the Emilio Ribas Institute of Infectious Diseases upon his return.

He has since been diagnosed with a severe form of meningitis on Sunday, but officials have not ruled out Ebola and are still monitoring him for the virus. The other patient, a man whose age is unknown, is currently in isolation in Rio after displaying symptoms such as a cough, chills and diarrhoea.

A man wears a protective gown as he takes part in a campaign to raise awareness against Ebola in Goma, North Kivu, Democratic Republic of Congo, 29 May 2026. Health workers wear protective equipment outside an isolation unit at the General Referral Hospital of Mongbwal on May 26, 2026 in Mongbwalu, Democratic Republic of Congo.

He has tested positive for malaria and returned a negative Ebola test, but also remains in isolation and under investigation over concerns he may still have the virus. Elsewhere, in Cagliari, the capital city of the Italian island of Sardinia, protocols for a suspected case of Ebola were triggered after a man displayed symptoms upon returning home from the DRC.

The health ministry in the region has since confirmed he has returned a negative test, and that the risk of Ebola in Italy remains very low. The government in Sao Paulo also said the risk to Brazil and South America was very low.

However, concerns are growing that the outbreak could spread further internationally, after humanitarian aid charity Doctors Without Borders warned that the spread was deeply alarming. The charity's deputy director Dr Alan Gonzales said on Saturday that so many cases of the virus had never before been recorded so quickly. He continued: so many cases of the virus had never before been recorded so quickly.

He said that his teams were witnessing a response that has not yet caught up to the rapid spread of the epidemic and warned that the reality today is that nobody knows the true scale and severity of this outbreak. He added: new suspected cases are being reported daily, yet hundreds of samples remain untested. Gonzalez's comments came after WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus visited Bunia - the eastern DRC city where most cases and deaths have occurred.

Ghebreyesus said that although there is no vaccine for the Bundibugyo strain, there is hope that the virus could be treated with good medical care. World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus visits the Ebola treatment center to witness the discharge of recovered patients in Bunia, in the northeastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, on May 31, 2026.

Members of humanitarian aid charity Doctors Without Borders response team assist each other in securing protective suits and face shields outside the General Referral Hospital of Mongbwalu on May 26, 2026 in Mongbwalu, Democratic Republic of Congo. The WHO also announced that four nurses treated for Ebola in Bunia had recovered and been discharged from hospital.

Ghebreyesus also called on countries that have imposed travel bans on patients from infected regions to reconsider, adding that these measures make the response harder, and they discourage transparency and trust that saves lives. DRC Health Minister Roger Kamba said the country aims to contain and end the outbreak within four to six months in the best case scenario.

Scientists from the University of Oxford are racing to create a vaccine for the Bundibugyo strain, which has the same symptoms as other Ebola variants including a flu-like fever, headache, muscle pain, vomiting and diarrhoea. In many cases, this progresses to internal bleeding, organ failure and death. Patients can carry the virus for up to 21 days before symptoms begin, which is when experts believe they become infectious





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