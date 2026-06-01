Ebola Outbreak Spreads Internationally as Experts Warn of Rapid Spread

The World Health Organisation has warned that the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo may be much greater than initially thought. Suspected cases of the virus have been found in Brazil and Italy, with experts warning that the outbreak could spread further internationally.

Health officials are on high alert after suspected cases of Ebola were found in Brazil and Italy as experts warn that they have never seen so many cases of the virus recorded this quickly.

The outbreak caused by the rare Bundibugyo strain which can kill up to 50 per cent of those infected has caused more than 1,000 suspected cases and 250 deaths since it emerged in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The World Health Organisation has warned that the true reach of the outbreak may be much greater. Neighbouring nation Uganda has seen several infections and one death and now officials in Brazil and Italy are investigating suspected cases.

In Brazil two patients began showing symptoms linked to the virus which include a flu-like fever headache muscle pain vomiting and diarrhoea in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. One of them a 37-year-old man had recently travelled to the DRC and was placed into isolation at the Emilio Ribas Institute of Infectious Diseases upon his return.

He has since been diagnosed with a severe form of meningitis on Sunday but officials have not ruled out Ebola and are still monitoring him for the virus. The other patient a man whose age is unknown is currently in isolation in Rio after displaying symptoms such as a cough chills and diarrhoea.

He has tested positive for malaria and returned a negative Ebola test but also remains in isolation and under investigation over concerns he may still have the virus. Elsewhere in Cagliari the capital city of the Italian island of Sardinia protocols for a suspected case of Ebola were triggered after a man displayed symptoms upon returning home from the DRC.

The health ministry in the region has since confirmed he has returned a negative test and that the risk of Ebola in Italy remains very low. The government in Sao Paulo also said the risk to Brazil and South America was very low.

However concerns are growing that the outbreak could spread further internationally after humanitarian aid charity Doctors Without Borders warned that the spread was deeply alarming. The charity's deputy director Dr Alan Gonzales said that so many cases of the virus had never before been recorded so quickly. He continued that two weeks after the declaration of the Ebola disease outbreak in Ituri Province the situation is deeply alarming.

Never before has an Ebola outbreak recorded so many cases so soon after its declaration. He said that his teams were witnessing a response that has not yet caught up to the rapid spread of the epidemic and warned that the reality today is that nobody knows the true scale and severity of this outbreak. He added that new suspected cases are being reported daily yet hundreds of samples remain untested.

Gonzales's comments came after WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus visited Bunia the eastern DRC city where most cases and deaths have occurred. Ghebreyesus said that although there is no vaccine for the Bundibugyo strain there is hope that the virus could be treated with good medical care. The WHO also announced that four nurses treated for Ebola in Bunia had recovered and been discharged from hospital.

Ghebreyesus also called on countries that have imposed travel bans on patients from infected regions to reconsider adding that these measures make the response harder and they discourage transparency and trust that saves lives. DRC Health Minister Roger Kamba said the country aims to contain and end the outbreak within four to six months in the best case scenario.

Scientists from the University of Oxford are racing to create a vaccine for the Bundibugyo strain which has the same symptoms as other Ebola variants including a flu-like fever headache muscle pain vomiting and diarrhoea. In many cases this progresses to internal bleeding organ failure and death. Patients can carry the virus for up to 21 days before symptoms begin which is when experts believe they become infectious





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