Ebola Outbreak Sparks Panic in Bunia, Congo

Sanitation workers from Bunia city government are taking measures to combat an Ebola outbreak in the city, but unidentified individuals are causing panic with acts of arson, resulting in the escape of suspected cases into the community.

Sanitation workers from Bunia city government are spraying disinfectant in the central market area to combat the Ebola outbreak in Bunia , Congo . Unidentified people set fire to a tent set up by the Doctors Without Borders charity for suspected and confirmed Ebola cases, causing panic and resulting in the escape of 18 suspected cases into the community.

The World Health Organization has categorized the outbreak as a "very high" risk for Congo, but the risk of the disease spreading globally remains low. The agency has confirmed 82 cases and seven deaths, but believes the outbreak is much larger





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Congo Ebola Bunia World Health Organization Outbreak Panicking

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