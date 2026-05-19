Ebola Outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo: American Medical Missionary Tests Positive, Travel Advisory Issued

The news text discusses an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, with an American medical missionary testing positive for the Bundibugyo strain of the virus. The U.S. government has issued a travel advisory prohibiting non-U.S. citizens who have been in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, or South Sudan in the last 21 days from entering the United States. The director-general of the World Health Organization expressed deep concern about the scale and speed of the epidemic.

A visitor washes his hands before entering Kyeshero Hospital at a checkpoint as part of Ebola prevention measures in Goma on May 18, 2026. A visitor washes his hands before entering Kyeshero Hospital at a checkpoint as part of Ebola prevention measures in Goma on May 18, 2026. when asked if Americans should be concerned about Ebola .

‘I think that it’s been confined right now to Africa, but it’s something that has had a breakout. ’ Dr. Heidi Overton, deputy director of the White House Domestic Policy Council, also offered remarks Monday on the American working in the DRC who is ‘symptomatic,’ having tested positive for the Bundibugyo strain of the virus, which currently has no targeted vaccine or treatment.

‘That American, as well as six other high-risk contacts, are going to be taken out of that region and taken to Germany,’ said Overton, hailing the ‘internationally recognized location for viral hemorrhagic fever treatments. ’ An international Christian missions organization, said Monday that one of its American medical missionaries in the DRC, Dr. Peter Stafford, was exposed to the virus while treating patients at Nyankunde Hospital in Bunia.

‘Dr. Peter Stafford has been safely evacuated and is receiving specialized medical treatment after testing positive for the Bundibugyo ebolavirus while serving in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC),’ read the update. Two additional physicians who were ‘potentially exposed’—Peter’s wife, Dr. Rebekah Stafford, and Dr. Patrick LaRochelle—were ‘asymptomatic’ on Monday and following ‘established quarantine and monitoring protocols.

’ The U.S. government has also issued a travel advisory, prohibiting non-U.S. citizens who have been in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, or South Sudan in the last 21 days from entering the United States. The order is set to be in effect for at least 30 days. The director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO) expressed deep concern ‘about the scale and speed of the epidemic’ as he issued an update Tuesday morning.

Ghebreyesus said there were at least 500 suspected cases and 130 suspected deaths in the outbreak. He warned these numbers will change as field operations are ‘scaling up,’ citing surveillance, contact tracing, and laboratory testing. The outbreak in the Ituri province of the Democratic Republic of Congo has been confirmed in urban, more densely populated areas, and health care worker deaths have also been confirmed, indicating health care-associated transmission.

The significant population movement due to conflict in the Ituri province has caused mass displacement





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Ebola Democratic Republic Of Congo American Medical Missionary Bundibugyo Strain Travel Advisory World Health Organization

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