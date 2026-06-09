Ebola Outbreak in Eastern Congo Claims Over 100 Lives Amid Challenges

At least 100 people have died from Ebola less than a month after authorities declared an outbreak in eastern Congo. Out of 550 confirmed cases, there have been 101 deaths and 19 recoveries. Attacks on health workers, local skepticism, and armed conflict hinder containment efforts. The outbreak is caused by the rare Bundibugyo virus, which lacks an approved vaccine or treatment.

Published: Health workers prepare for duty at the Mongbwalu treatment center in Mongbwalu, Congo , Friday, June 5, 2026. – At least 100 people have died from Ebola less than a month after authorities declared an outbreak of the disease in eastern Congo , authorities said.

Attacks on health workers from angry residents, skepticism among some locals and armed conflict in hot spots continue to challenge efforts to stop the spread. Out of the 550 cases of the disease confirmed as of Sunday, there have been 101 deaths and 19 recoveries, according to the latest situation report late Monday.

The number of cases though is believed to be higher because the outbreak was confirmed weeks late, and response has been challenging also because the virus has no approved vaccine or treatment.is caused by the rare Bundibugyo virus, which does not have an approved vaccine or treatment unlike the Zaire virus responsible for most of Congo’s past 16 outbreaks of the disease. Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

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Ebola Congo Bundibugyo Outbreak Health Workers

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