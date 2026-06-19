Ebola Outbreak in Congo: Third Child Dies at Orphanage, as Authorities Struggle to Contain Outbreak

Mourners gathered Friday to bury a 6-month-old girl who died from Ebola earlier this week, the third child to die at an orphanage in eastern Congo as authorities have struggled to contain the latest outbreak.

Mourners gathered Friday to bury a 6-month-old girl who died from Ebola earlier this week, the third child to die at an orphanage in eastern Congo as authorities have struggled to contain the latest outbreak.

Carrying a cross, people stood at a distance as the small coffin was lowered into the ground by masked and gloved health workers, and a Catholic priest prayed over her body. Ituri, the region at the center of the current outbreak, has reported more than 90% of the cases. The response has been complicated by residents clashing with healthcare professionals over disrupted burials and the response to the outbreak, which has been militarized at times.

The impersonal nature of safe burial practices and the severity of the epidemic were evident on Friday as only healthcare workers in protective gear were allowed to handle the coffin and the burial. With no approved vaccines or treatments, the Bundibugyo strain was not tested for in the early days. This lack of testing is one of the reasons the outbreak has spread to such an extent.

The more common Zaire virus, for which there is a vaccine, was responsible for most of Congo’s past 16 Ebola outbreaks. Although the outbreak is concentrated in Ituri, cases have also been recorded in the North Kivu and South Kivu provinces and have spread across the border to Uganda, where 19 confirmed cases have been reported and two people have died. The type of Ebola in this outbreak, has no approved treatment or vaccine.

Even health workers have said they don’t have the masks, gloves and other gear to protect themselves. With 894 confirmed cases and more than 200 deaths so far, the current outbreak is three times worse than a previous outbreak in Uganda in 2000 and risks 35,000 suspected potential contacts, Africa’s Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday.

However, it is still not nearly as deadly as a previous outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2018, which had a case fatality rate of 70%. The current outbreak is the 29th Ebola outbreak since the virus was first discovered in 1976. The Bundibugyo strain was responsible for the 2018 outbreak. The outbreak is still ongoing and the situation remains critical





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Ebola Orphanage Congo Outbreak Healthcare Professionals Burial Masked And Gloved Health Workers Catholic Priest Safe Burial Practices Severity Of The Epidemic Residents Clashing With Healthcare Professiona Militarized At Times Lack Of Testing Spread To Such An Extent Vaccine Treatment Bundibugyo Strain Zaire Virus North Kivu South Kivu Uganda Africa's Centres For Disease Control And Preve Democratic Republic Of Congo Previous Outbreak In Uganda Previous Outbreak In Democratic Republic Of Co Case Fatality Rate Critical Situation

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