The Ebola epidemic is unfolding in a camp for 10,000 displaced people in Bunia, a city at the heart of the outbreak in eastern Congo. Camp leaders are advising residents to wash their hands before eating, with soap for the lucky ones who have it. For the rest, the advice is to use oatmeal or sand. The majority of residents of the ISP camp were forced to leave their villages following attacks by CODECO, one of the multiple armed groups operating in the region. The disease is very frightening, and there is no cure. Humanitarian groups and healthcare workers are rushing supplies to Ituri province to stem the outbreak, which has been declared a global health emergency. The Congolese government's control over the northeastern Ituri Province is tenuous, and the insecurity has worsened recently, causing doctors and nurses to flee and leaving overwhelmed health facilities.

The Ebola epidemic is unfolding in a camp for 10,000 displaced people in Bunia, a city at the heart of the outbreak in eastern Congo .

Camp leaders are advising residents to wash their hands before eating, with soap for the lucky ones who have it. For the rest, the advice is to use oatmeal or sand. The majority of residents of the ISP camp were forced to leave their villages following attacks by CODECO, one of the multiple armed groups operating in the region. The disease is very frightening, and there is no cure.

Humanitarian groups and healthcare workers are rushing supplies to Ituri province to stem the outbreak, which has been declared a global health emergency. The Congolese government's control over the northeastern Ituri Province is tenuous, and the insecurity has worsened recently, causing doctors and nurses to flee and leaving overwhelmed health facilities. The Associated Press receives financial support for global health and development coverage in Africa from the Gates Foundation





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Ebola outbreak in Congo's ISP camp for displaced peopleThe Ebola epidemic is unfolding in a camp for 10,000 displaced people in Bunia, a city at the heart of the outbreak in eastern Congo. Camp leaders are advising residents to wash their hands before eating, with soap for the lucky ones who have it. For the rest, the advice is to use oatmeal or sand. The majority of residents of the ISP camp were forced to leave their villages following attacks by CODECO, one of the multiple armed groups operating in the region. The disease is very frightening, and there is no cure. Humanitarian groups and healthcare workers are rushing supplies to Ituri province to stem the outbreak, which has been declared a global health emergency. The Congolese government's control over the northeastern Ituri Province is tenuous, and the insecurity has worsened recently, causing doctors and nurses to flee and leaving overwhelmed health facilities.

Read more »