Ebola Outbreak in Congo: Red Cross Volunteers Face Anger and Distrust

Aid workers in eastern Congo are struggling to raise awareness about the latest Ebola outbreak, with residents expressing anger and suspicion. The virus is spread through close contact with sick or deceased patients' bodily fluids, and healthcare workers and family members caring for patients face the highest risk.

Local News | San Antonio, Bexar County, Local Headlines | KSATNext photo Vanny Birungi, a Red Cross volunteer, speaks to people during a public sensitisation campaign amid the Ebola outbreak in Bunia, Congo , Monday, May 25, 2026.

(AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa) Francois Kasereka, a member of the Congo Scouts movement, speaks to people during a public sensitisation campaign amid the Ebola outbreak in Bunia, Congo, Saturday, May 23, 2026. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa) Red Cross volunteers on an outreach to speak to people during a public sensitisation campaign amid the Ebola outbreak in Bunia, Congo, Sunday, May 25, 2025.

(AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa) Djakisa Christian, 18, a funeral home manager, dusts coffins for sale at his shop in Bunia, Congo, Friday, May 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa) Vanny Birungi, a Red Cross volunteer, speaks to a woman during a house-to-house sensitisation campaign amid the Ebola outbreak in Bunia, Congo, Monday, May 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)Vanny Birungi, a Red Cross volunteer, speaks to people during a public sensitisation campaign amid the Ebola outbreak in Bunia, Congo, Monday, May 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa





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