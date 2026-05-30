Ebola in Congo: Inside the Unstoppable Outbreak of a Rare, Vaccine-Free Virus

As the Bundibugyo virus surpasses 1,000 cases in conflict-torn DRC, the WHO chief pleads for a ceasefire. The U.S. faces backlash over Kenya quarantine plans, while Uganda reports cases and global travel screening expands.

A Perfect Storm of Disease and Conflict

In the heart of northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the city of Bunia has become the epicenter of a fast-moving Ebola outbreak that is outpacing international efforts to contain it.

With more than 1,000 suspected cases and over 250 deaths, the outbreak of the rare Bundibugyo virus has already become one of the deadliest in Congo’s history. Yet the response on the ground remains dangerously slow, hampered by decades of armed conflict, community mistrust, and the absence of an approved vaccine or treatment for this particular strain.

The World Health Organization’s director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, visited Bunia on May 29, 2026, in a bid to draw global attention and resources to the crisis. In an open letter to residents, he pleaded for a ceasefire among local militias, warning of a “catastrophic collision of disease and conflict. ” His visit came as Doctors Without Borders warned that the outbreak was spreading faster than any previous Ebola outbreak in the region.

“Never before has an Ebola outbreak recorded so many cases so soon after its declaration,” said Dr. Alan Gonzalez, the group’s deputy director of operations.

Slow Response in a War-Weary Region

Bunia, the capital of Ituri province, has been the scene of brutal intercommunal violence for years. More than a million people have been displaced, and the health system is in tatters.

When the outbreak was officially declared in late April, the world took notice—but on the ground, the usual signs of a major Ebola response were absent. There were no large medical tents, no rows of medics in full protective gear, no isolation wards. Instead, the city was still disinfecting public markets with backpack sprayers days after the declaration, as reported by The New York Times.

The virus likely originated in the remote town of Mongwalu and spread to Bunia before detection. Because the Bundibugyo virus has no approved vaccine or specific treatment, containment relies entirely on early detection, isolation, and contact tracing—all of which are severely compromised in a conflict zone.

“Nobody knows the true scale and severity of this outbreak,” Gonzalez added, calling for an immediate expansion of testing and faster deployment of aid workers.

A New U.S. Policy Sparks Controversy

In a break from past practice, the Trump administration has decided to send Americans exposed to the virus to Kenya for observation and treatment, rather than bringing them back to specialized units in the United States.

The plan has drawn sharp criticism from Kenyan health officials, who note that Kenya has never recorded a single Ebola case.

“This quarantine center is American-focused. There are no plans for Kenyans who get infected by Ebola,” Davji Atellah, secretary general of the local doctors union, told The New York Times. A Kenyan court temporarily blocked the establishment of the U.S.-run quarantine center on May 29, casting further uncertainty over the plan. The U.S. has committed over $112 million to the outbreak response so far, including $80 million announced on May 28.

Meanwhile, the European Union has sent medical aid to Ituri, and the WHO reported the first recovery of a confirmed Ebola patient on May 26.

Regional Spread and Global Precautions

Neighboring Uganda has confirmed nine cases and one death, raising fears of a wider regional outbreak. South Sudan, which shares borders with both DRC and Uganda, has not yet reported any cases but is included in enhanced travel screening measures.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now requires passengers from DRC, Uganda, and South Sudan to arrive at one of four designated airports—JFK, Washington-Dulles, Atlanta, or Houston—for health screenings. New York’s JFK became the fourth such airport on May 26. Globally, the outbreak has disrupted travel and sports: the Congolese World Cup team remains in quarantine in Belgium, and several countries have closed their borders to travelers from affected regions.

The virus has also reached Goma, a major city on the Rwandan border, raising the specter of urban transmission.

What the Bundibugyo Virus Means

The Bundibugyo virus is one of six known ebolaviruses and was first identified in Uganda in 2007. It is less lethal than the Zaire strain but still has a case fatality rate of around 25–50%. Unlike the Zaire ebolavirus, there is no licensed vaccine or therapeutic for Bundibugyo, making this outbreak particularly challenging.

The previous major outbreak in the same region—the 2018–2020 Kivu outbreak—was the second deadliest in history, but it was caused by the Zaire strain and was eventually controlled using a ring vaccination strategy. No such tool exists for the current strain.

“We cannot build community trust or isolate the sick while bombs are falling,” said WHO chief Tedros, urging armed groups to lay down their weapons.

Looking Ahead

The coming weeks will be critical. The rainy season is approaching, which could further complicate logistics and aid delivery. The WHO and its partners are racing to set up treatment centers, train local health workers, and launch community engagement campaigns.

But without a ceasefire, medical teams cannot safely reach affected areas, and the virus will continue to exploit the gaps left by violence and neglect. The international community faces a stark choice: scale up the response dramatically, or watch an already devastating outbreak spiral into a regional catastrophe. For now, in Bunia, the virus rages with little to stop it.





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