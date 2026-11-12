EBiDAN Tops Japan Charts With Yes Tokyo Sales Surge

EBiDAN leads the Japanese music charts as Rosy Chronicle and TWS enter the top ten while Kenshi Yonezu's Lemon re-enters after one billion views.

EBiDAN claimed the number one spot on the latest Japanese music charts with its single Yes Tokyo, marking a significant victory for the group. Released on November 3, the track achieved the top position for video views and ranked number two for radio airplay. This success follows the performance of the group's fifth single released on November 4, which sold 496,736 copies to lead overall sales.

Ebidan Chart Performance And Sales Data

The group's band-style number has demonstrated robust performance across multiple metrics since its release. Yes Tokyo not only secured the video view title but also maintained strong radio presence. The parent single contributed significantly to the overall chart dominance, with high placement in downloads and radio airplay categories.

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Other artists also saw notable movements in the rankings. Vaundy's Shiwaawase entered at number four, topping the streaming category with 8,551,445 streams. Ayumu Imazu's Musubi climbed from number six to five, recording 7,678,055 streams on its third streaming position. M!LK's That's! Chojo landed at number six with a number two video ranking.

Top Ten Entries And Streaming Statistics

Rosy Chronicle secured the number eight spot with its single Datte Daikyo Jan, released on November 4. The song moved up to number two in sales with 68,524 copies sold. IS:SUE followed closely at number nine, where its single Coming Soon, released on the same day, sold 66,993 copies to hit number three in sales.

TWS rounded out the top ten at number nine with its new single TO US. The lead track Call My Name, released on November 3, sold 41,891 copies to reach number four in sales. Meanwhile, HANA's Slidin climbed from position twenty-two to eleven, showing a total points increase of 56.4 percent from the previous week.

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Re-entries And Seasonal Chart Movements

Kenshi Yonezu's Lemon made a notable return to the chart at number fifty-nine for the first time in approximately ten months. The song's music video surpassed one billion cumulative YouTube views on November 3, driving a surge in all metrics. Video points reached 353 percent of the previous week, radio hit 356 percent, and streaming rose 117 percent.

Back number's Christmas Song also re-entered the chart for the first time in about ten months. The seasonal track likely benefited from the start of Christmas markets and illuminations across Japan. Its streaming increased to 122 percent, video to 168 percent, and karaoke to 137 percent week-over-week.

RIIZE's Sunburst jumped from position forty-two to sixteen, with CD sales roughly doubling from the previous week. These movements highlight the dynamic nature of the current music landscape, where viral video success and seasonal relevance drive significant chart changes. The data reflects a diverse mix of established stars and rising groups capturing audience attention.

RIIZE's jump in rankings demonstrates how physical sales can complement digital streaming growth. The doubling of CD sales suggests strong fan engagement and support for the group. This trend mirrors the success seen with other acts like EBiDAN and TWS, who are leveraging multiple release strategies to maximize chart impact.

The performance of seasonal tracks like back number's Christmas Song indicates a broader cultural shift towards holiday-themed music consumption. As illuminations and markets begin, listeners are increasingly turning to nostalgic and festive content. This seasonal spike complements the year-end push by major artists aiming to secure top chart positions before the year concludes.

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Kenshi Yonezu's Lemon re-entry underscores the long-term value of viral video milestones. Surpassing one billion views provides a sustained boost to streaming and radio metrics. This achievement allows older tracks to re-enter the conversation alongside new releases, creating a competitive environment for chart dominance.

EBiDAN's consistent performance across video, sales, and radio metrics highlights the importance of multi-platform strategy. The group's ability to top multiple categories simultaneously sets a high bar for other acts. Their success with Yes Tokyo and the parent single demonstrates effective coordination between promotional efforts and release schedules.

The top ten list reflects a healthy mix of new releases and catalog re-entries. Artists like HANA and RIIZE show that strategic timing and fan support can lead to significant climbs. Meanwhile, established names like Kenshi Yonezu and back number remind the industry of the power of catalog music and seasonal relevance.

As the year progresses, these chart movements will likely influence future promotional strategies for labels and artists. The data suggests that combining viral video content with strong physical sales and consistent streaming presence yields the best results. Fans are playing an increasingly active role in driving these metrics through dedicated support across multiple platforms.

The current chart landscape is defined by rapid shifts and diverse successes. From the band-style sound of EBiDAN to the viral success of Kenshi Yonezu, each artist is carving out a unique path to the top. The metrics show that no single strategy guarantees success, but a holistic approach does.

Looking ahead, the interplay between new releases and catalog tracks will continue to shape the charts. Artists who can leverage video platforms while maintaining strong radio and streaming presence will likely lead the pack. The recent successes of EBiDAN, Rosy Chronicle, and Kenshi Yonezu provide a roadmap for this competitive environment.