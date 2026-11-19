EBiDAN secured its first No. 1 sales position with 'Yes! Tokyo,' while Ella Langley and 4U. also climbed the charts in a major update to Japan's music rankings.

The seven-member boy band EBiDAN claimed the top spot on Japan's sales metric with its fifth single, " Yes! Tokyo." The single was released on November 11 and immediately drove the group to a historic milestone. It launched with a massive 806,901 copies sold. This figure marked the first time the group has reached the number one position on the sales chart.

EBiDAN Dominates Sales With Massive CD Volume

The track achieved a number one ranking driven entirely by its overwhelming CD sales points. While it did not top the streaming charts, it reached number twelve with 3,783,092 streams. The group's momentum continued as "Yes! Tokyo" climbed from number three to number two on the overall video views chart. This rise was fueled by significant engagement in video platforms. The song's performance demonstrates the group's strong grassroots support base.

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4U. and Ella Langley Score Early Chart Gains

4U. made a strong debut with its title track "BLOOM WORLD." The song entered the charts at number three. This release marked the group's debut single, which came out on the same day as EBiDAN's track. The single sold 103,207 copies to secure the number two position on the sales metric. It also placed at number sixteen on the radio airplay chart. Meanwhile, Ella Langley became the first act to earn the top two spots on the TouchTunes Frontline Chart. This achievement highlights her growing influence in the market.

Ayumu Imazu and Vaundy Lead Streaming Categories

Ayumu Imazu saw his song "Musubi" rise from number five to number four. The track topped the streaming chart, showing strong listener demand. Vaundy followed closely with "Shiwaawase" at number five. Vaundy's song held the number two position for streaming as well. BE:FIRST entered the top six with "NOW U KNOW." The track landed at number six overall but held the number five spot on radio. M!LK secured the seventh position with "That's! Chojo." This song also performed well, taking the number two spot on video views.

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Illit and XG Show Significant Chart Movement

ILLIT placed two songs within the top ten. "You're Under Arrest" climbed from number thirteen to number eight. The song held the number four position on streaming. "It's Me" moved from number seventeen to number ten. This track posted number eight on streaming and number six on video. XG made a dramatic jump with "DEPENDS." The song rose from number thirty-four to number nine. Its total points increased by 79.3% from the previous week. Radio points for XG rose by 103.8%, effectively doubling their previous standing.

New Debuts and Returns Mark the Weekly Rankings

M!LK member Jinto Yoshida debuted with "Ai no Katachi." The song came in at number nineteen. It served as the ending theme for a drama. This release marks Yoshida's first lead role in a major project. The song placed number three on downloads with 8,196 units. It also reached number four on radio. TREASURE saw "SHOCK" rise from number twenty-six to number twenty. The track held the number two position on radio. luv's "easy, no way!!" entered the charts at number twenty-six. The song led the radio chart upon its entry.

Another new entry appeared at number twenty-nine. This song topped the downloads chart upon its debut. Sukima Switch also returned to the charts. "Kanade" entered for the first time in about a year and a half. Video views for the song rose by 20% from the previous week. This increase may have been influenced by a cover performance. BULLET TRAIN members Takashi and Shuya performed the cover. Their participation likely drove renewed interest in the classic track.