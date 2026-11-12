‘Ebenezer’ Review: Johnny Depp Gets a Creepily Effective Comeback Vehicle in Ti West’s Horror-Tinged Take on Dickens’ Yuletide Classic

The film's supporting cast includes Ian McKellen, Daisy Ridley, Andrea Riseborough, Sam Claflin, Tramell Tillman and Rupert Grint.

? Not really, considering the myriad versions that have appeared over the years, which play with regularity on television screens every holiday season. But’s horror-tinged adaptation that allows the actor to deliver the sort of quirky theatrical performance for which he became famous.

Whiledoesn’t break any new ground, other than possibly being the first version of the story not really suitable for young children, it fulfills its ostensible goal of restoring the actor to A-list status.feels essentially like a horror film for most of its running time, featuring jump scares, grotesque visuals, and enough ghostly creatures to fuel a season of: Johnny Depp, Rupert Grint, Andrea Riseborough, Sam Claflin, Daisy Ridley, Arthur Conti, Ellie Bamber, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Charlie Murphy, Tramell Tillman, Ian McKellenStill, plenty of care has been taken for the movie, which features handsome visuals, excellent production design, and a stacked cast includingas Scrooge’s business partner Jacob Marley.

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Nathaniel Halpern’s screenplay expands upon the tale by providing more backstory than usual, with Marley still alive in the pre-credits prologue and demonstrating that he was just as irascible and nasty as Scrooge. Cut to seven years later, when Scrooge is at his most Scrooge-like, uttering enough humbugs to satisfy those Dickens fans. Soon enough, Scrooge is visited by the ghost of his former partner, who, besides carrying those infernal chains, looks decidedly worse for wear. Marley warns him that he’ll soon be visited by three ghosts who will … wait, why am I relating the story? You already know it.

First, of course, is the Ghost of Christmas Past, played by a wispy Andrea Riseborough made up to look like a corpse that’s been left out in the sun. She brings Scrooge back to his early days, when his younger self was in love with his fiancée Belle , whom he subsequently lost due to his misplaced priorities.

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Then there’s the Ghost of Christmas Present, a surly figure played by), who physically decays as the visit wears on, eventually revealing horrific creatures trapped in his body. Finally, there’s the Ghost of Christmas Future , an otherworldly apparition who introduces himself by having a crow fly out of his mouth. Interspersed with all the creepiness, which includes numerous rampaging ghosts behaving like zombies, are some moments of genuine emotion.

Depp provides moving glimpses into Scrooge’s underlying humanity, from his missing his deceased partner to his anguish over having lost Belle to his pity for Tiny Tim , his employee Bob Cratchit’s (Indeed, it’s when the film lets up on the frights and allows the story to breathe that it becomes most effective. The final redemption sequence, in which Depp gets to relax and show off his comic chops with the character’s newfound joyfulness as he visits nephew Fred (Depp, outfitted with prosthetic make-up and facial hair, delivers a performance that no one would call subtle.

In style, it most closely resembles a heavily made-up Albert Finney’s broad take on the character in the now largely forgotten 1970 musicalCast: Johnny Depp, Rupert Grint, Andrea Riseborough, Sam Claflin, Daisy Ridley, Arthur Conti, Ellie Bamber, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Charlie Murphy, Tramell Tillman, Ian McKellenExecutive producers: Ti West, Adam Bohling, David Reid, Stephen Deuters, Jason Forman, Pete Chiappetta, Anthony Tittanegro, Andrew Lary, Molly Smith, Thad Luckinbill, Trent LuckinbillTallinn Black Nights Film Festival ‘Night Vision’ Is a DIY Film About a Mysterious Video Camera, Told in Dream Logic and With ‘Blair Witch Project’ Vibes