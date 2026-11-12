‘Ebenezer’ Review: Johnny Depp Blissfully Goes All Scrooge In Ti West’s New Horror-Flavored Take On Dickens Christmas Classic

A review of 'Ebenezer' with Johnny Depp getting a chance to deliver his own take on Scrooge in the latest version of the Charles Dickens classic tale

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Actors have warmed to the bah humbug of it all in various takes beginning with Reginald Owen in 1938’sto perhaps still the best, Alastair Sim in the 1951 version. George C. Scott and Patrick Stewart did well-regarded TV movies. Bill Murray did a contemporary comedic version withAlbert Finney turned it all into a big screen musical in 1970.

Also read Johnny Depp Returns to Hollywood Ahead of Ebenezer Release in Theaters

Even Kermit and Miss Piggy jumped on board withDaisy Ridley, Darren Criss, Travis Fimmel & Judy Greer Join Catherine Zeta-Jones In Tate Taylor's Marriage Counselor Thriller 'Cupid'; Filming Underway -- AFMhe has done just that. To say it is a perfect fit for Depp would be an understatement as he finds his own unique way into the role, but in a bit of a twist manages to unearth more humanity in Ebenezer Scrooge than previous versions that saved all that for the inevitable happy ending.

Here, insufferable as he can be, this Scrooge allows us to have more empathy for the man as his own past is revealed as the source of his discontent. The other wrinkle with this version is brought by its director,, but it turns out he is a lifelong fan of the Dickens tale and found it ripe for more emphasis on its horror aspects built in with the infamous ghosts so crucial to the story.

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After all, the original title of the novella was “A Christmas Carol. In Prose. Being A Ghost Story At Christmas”. Paramount’s campaign for the movie also leans into this with the ad line: “If You Think You Know His Story, Think Again”.

Fear not though, weknow the story and this is still all very PG13 and not as bloodletting as the filmmaker’s past filmography. West , and his screenwriter Nathaniel Halpern, have too much reverance for what Dickens hath wrought to mess around with the bones of the tale we know all too well.

Paramount’s marketing department wants us to believe this is all new but it really isn’t for the most part, just an excuse for Depp to play in the sandbox.with fine period production design by Eve Stewart and darkly lit cinematography from Checco Varese, perfectly sets the tone as we meet Ebenezer Scrooge and his even more greedy business partner Jacob Marley , just before Marley succumbs to a heart attack. It is Christmas Eve and neither owner was all too swell to loyal but beaten-down employee Bob Cratchit and young son Tiny Tim .

There is also a visit from Christmas-loving nephew Fred who can’t understand his uncle’s disdain for the holiday and what it really means. As Scrooge retires for the night, the fireworks begin, first with a view from down under from the late not-so-great Marley with a foreboding warning.

Then we have a visit from the Ghost Of Christmas Past who takes him back to his roots growing up, to his own family life, and most notably to his one and only true love Belle in a relationship doomed to failure as his early inclination for money over love seems to take hold. Here we see the human being, flawed but recognizable, taking his first wrong turn.

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Cue the Ghost Of Christmas Present who really turns on the gas to show Scrooge a miserable world, including for the Cratchit clan involving death and despair. West finds his deepest dive into the tropes of horror with this sequence, about as dark as any version ofwith the Ghost Of Christmas Future who is so imposing he needs to say nothing, just show what will become of Ebenezer – and it is not pretty.

It is no spoiler to reveal how it all works out and Depp clearly is having a blast playing it to the hilt. Fortunately the audience will walk out with their Christmas spirit (if not theI am not sure the world needed yet another dance with Dickens and Scrooge.

As mentioned at the top of this review there is plenty to savor from theof Christmases Past that hold up quite nicely to revisit year after year after year, but I have to say it is satisfying to see Depp give it a go. After a very rough patch in his life and career, just like Ebenezer Scrooge, this gifted actor is seeing the light again.

Johnny Depp, Rupert Grint, Daisy Ridley, Andrea Riseborough, Sam Claflin, Ian McKellen, Tramell Tillman, Robert Strange, Ellie Bamber, Arthur Conti, Freddie Lee GreySubmit a comment