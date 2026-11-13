Ebenezer Movie Review Johnny Depp Returns as Scrooge in Ti West Adaptation

Johnny Depp stars in Ebenezer, directed by Ti West. This A Christmas Carol adaptation features Ian McKellen and Daisy Ridley but offers little novelty for fans of the classic tale.

Johnny Depp returns to major studio cinema in Ebenezer, a new film adaptation of Charles Dickens classic tale. The movie arrives in theaters on Friday, November 13. It marks a significant milestone in the career of the actor known for roles like Captain Jack Sparrow. This release follows a highly publicized legal period that impacted his previous work in Hollywood.

Cast Details and Character Roles

Ian McKellen appears in the film as Jacob Marley, the ghostly former business partner of the protagonist. Rupert Grint takes on the role of Bob Cratchit, the overworked clerk. Sam Claflin portrays Fred, the optimistic nephew of the main character. Daisy Ridley plays Clara, the wife of Fred who delivers sharp dialogue to the miserly lead.

Also read Johnny Depp and Ti West Discuss Star-Studded Paramount Pictures Ebenezer Adaptation

The ensemble lineup represents a mix of established legends and rising stars. Ian McKellen brings considerable gravitas to the role of the specter. Rupert Grint and Sam Claflin provide solid performances in their respective supporting slots. Daisy Ridley demonstrates a different range compared to her previous blockbuster franchises.

Director Vision and Story Mechanics

Ti West directs this specific version of the holiday narrative. The screenplay was written by Nathaniel Halpern. The production was overseen by producers such as Emma Watts. The film runs for 116 minutes and carries a PG-13 rating from the ratings board.

Advertisement

The movie adheres closely to the original novella written by Charles Dickens. It follows the traditional structure of the redemption arc. The story focuses primarily on the transformation of Ebenezer Scrooge. This approach keeps the narrative safe and recognizable to audiences.

Stakeholder Positions and Critical Reception

Johnny Depp has faced controversy regarding past allegations of domestic abuse. These events led to a public trial involving his ex-wife, Amber Heard, in 2022. This current project marks his first major appearance in a studio film since that period. His last role in a large franchise was as Gellert Grindelwald in a previous installment.

Reviewers note that the supporting cast receives insufficient screen time. The film fails to utilize the full potential of actors like Ian McKellen and Daisy Ridley. Critics suggest that taking more risks with the source material would have improved the result.

Real World Impact and Future Outlook

Ebenezer joins a long list of cinematic adaptations of the same book. Previous versions have featured various notable stars and creative styles. This entry adds to that extensive legacy without offering significant new elements.

Advertisement

Viewers seeking a unique take on the classic story may find this version lacking. The movie does not significantly differentiate itself from other existing interpretations. It serves as a standard retelling for those unfamiliar with the original text.

The film is scheduled for a nationwide release on Friday, November 13. Audiences can expect a drama that blends fantasy and holiday themes. The runtime of 116 minutes provides ample time for the traditional narrative to unfold.

Critics have assigned a score of 5 out of 10 to the final product. This rating reflects a sense of mediocrity despite the strong cast. The performance of Johnny Depp remains the central focus for most viewers.