Johnny Depp's first major Hollywood studio release in years is 'Ebenezer,' and critics are finally weighing in on the 'A Christmas Carol' reimagining.

‘Ebenezer’ First Reactions: Johnny Depp’s Hollywood Comeback Is a ‘Wickedly Fun Holiday Treat’ That Adds ‘Refreshing New Layers’ to the Christmas Classic-led film are largely positive among members of the film press, who are praising the star’s return to Hollywood as a “wickedly fun holiday treat” that functions as a “strong comeback vehicle for its star.

” UK Film Critic Phil Roberts commended the film as a “bold spin on Dickens’ classic, delivering a sincere period piece infused with heart and despair. ” “Johnny Depp is magnetic throughout Scrooge’s soft redemption arc leading to a finale that delivers more emotional resonance than its predecessors,” he wrote onMorelia Film Festival Prizes: ‘Six Months in a Pink and Blue Building,’ an 'Expression of Pure, Unbound Beauty,' Wins Top ‘Ojo’ Award Tom Chatalbash, FilmSpeak’s chief film critic, called “Ebenezar” a “wickedly fun holiday treat and strong comeback vehicle for its star,” he, going on to praise Depp’s performance.

Also read Johnny Depp Returns to UK Spotlight at Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol Premiere

“Depp is a fiendish delight as Scrooge, delivering a lively performance that thankfully balances the goofy charm and emotional gravitas that has been sorely missed. West’s horror sensibilities and visual panache give the film an immersive gothic look and feel as he’s able to balance the macabre thrills with the heart of Dickens’ beloved tale as he sprinkles in some refreshing new layers to deepen Ebenezer’s journey. Simply put, it’s great to see Depp back on the big screen.

Full review soon! ”Critics Choice member Clarence Moye.

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“Ti West brings a lovely gothic visual style which helps freshen an otherwise standard take. And of course Depp is great, standing with George C. Scott as the best of the modern Scrooges. ” Fellow Critics Choice member Tony Mosello similarly enjoyed the film,a “revitalized edition of the classic Victorian fable of redemption, centered around a fun, quirky, and energetic Johnny Depp performance.

Ti West captures the gothic horror vibes to combine them with some intriguing and haunting visuals and solid supporting cast. ”“Fantastic set design, production & sound design, but it’s just Depp doing cooky Scrooge, nothing more than his old tricks… Claflin & Grint innocent. ” UK-based film critic and writer MaryAnn Johanson kept her similarly unfavorable assessment short and sweet: “Utterly superfluous,” she wrote onfilm critic Robert Ortiz.

“Technically well made and Johnny Depp certainly looks and acts the part but the film commits 2 sins of being forgettable and just boring, especially if you’ve seen a Christmas carol before. Doesn’t do anything new and fails to justify its existence. ” “Ebenezer” reimagines the Christmas classic “A Christmas Carol,” this time starring Depp as Scrooge. Directed by Ti West, the description simply reads: “The name you know, the story you don’t.

” Alongside Depp, “Ebenezer” boasts an ensemble including Rupert Grint, Andrea Riseborough, Sam Claflin, Daisy Ridley, Arthur Conti, Ellie Bamber, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Charlie Murphy, Tramell Tillman and Ian McKellen. Notably, the film is the first Hollywood studio film Depp has done since his highly publicized 2022 trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, during which both accused the other of domestic abuse and defamation.

Thus, “Ebenezer” is functioning as — or at least was aimed to be — a major comeback for the “Edward Scissorhands” actor.

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“Ebenezer” is set to hit theaters on Nov. 13 from Paramount. Check out first reactions in the posts below. EBENEZER is a revitalized edition of the classic Victorian fable of redemption, centered around a fun, quirky, and energetic Johnny Depp performance. Ti West captures the gothic horror vibes to combine them with some intriguing and haunting visuals and solid supporting castis a pleasant surprise.

Ti West brings a lovely gothic visual style which helps freshen an otherwise standard take. And of course Depp is great, standing with George C. Scott as the best of the modern Scrooges.is a wickedly fun holiday treat and strong comeback vehicle for its star.

Depp is a fiendish delight as Scrooge, delivering a lively performance that thankfully balances the goofy charm and emotional gravitas that has been sorely…Fantastic set design, production & sound sesign, but it's just Depp doing cooky Scrooge, nothing more than his old tricks…Johnny Depp is magnetic throughout Scrooge’s soft redemption arc leading to a finale that delivers more emotional resonance than its predecessors. Humbug!

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