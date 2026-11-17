Rupert Grint and Tramell Tillman discuss their new roles in the new Ebenezer adaptation alongside Johnny Depp, while Grint confirms his return as Ron Weasley.

Rupert Grint and Tramell Tillman have joined a high-profile ensemble cast for the upcoming film Ebenezer, a fresh cinematic adaptation of Charles Dickens' timeless Christmas classic. Set in the atmospheric streets of Ebenezer, the project brings together a diverse array of acting talent to reinterpret the beloved literary characters. Grint portrays Bob Cratchit, while Tillman assumes the role of the Ghost of Christmas Present. They join an impressive lineup that includes Paramount Pictures and actor Johnny Depp in the central title role of Ebenezer Scrooge.

Star-Studded Cast Details

The film features a robust supporting cast that includes Ian McKellen as Jacob Marley, Sam Claflin as Fred, and Daisy Ridley as Clara. Andrea Riseborough plays the Ghost of Christmas Past, while Robert Strange takes on the mantle of the Ghost of Christmas Future. Young audiences will see Arthur Conti as a young Ebenezer Scrooge, and Ellie Bamber appears as Belle. The production marks a significant return to genre storytelling for many of these actors, blending classic literature with modern cinematic sensibilities.

Also read Johnny Depp's Ebenezer Projected to Open No. 1 With $19 Million

On-Set Dynamics and Johnny Depp

During production in London, Collider journalist Steve Weintraub interviewed Grint and Tillman about their experiences sharing the screen with Depp. Both actors described Depp as unpredictable, highlighting the unique energy he brought to the set. The discussions revealed the collaborative nature of the shoot and how the stars navigated their roles alongside such a renowned figure in cinema. Their comments offered fans a glimpse into the professional relationships that formed during filming.

Rupert Grint Returns to Broadway

In addition to discussing Ebenezer, Grint addressed his upcoming return to the stage as Ron Weasley in the Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. He explained that he has spent years moving away from the role since the original series ended, finding fulfillment in other projects. However, he noted that he is now the exact age of the character in the play, making the timing feel appropriate. Grint emphasized his strong connection to the character and confirmed that this will likely be his final time portraying Ron Weasley.

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Save or Kill Game Choices

The interview also featured a fun segment where Grint and Tillman played a game called Save or Kill. They had to choose between iconic movies, television shows, and creators, with one being saved and the other erased from existence. Grint chose to save Pretty Woman over Dirty Dancing, citing the iconic dance lift. When faced with Pulp Fiction and Goodfellas, Tillman admitted he had not seen Goodfellas but expressed excitement to do so, while Grint defended Pulp Fiction. These lighthearted choices provided entertainment value and revealed the actors' personal tastes in pop culture.

Future Projects and Season 3

Tillman also provided updates on his work with Severance, confirming that filming for Season 3 is ongoing. He expressed excitement about the new scripts, though he could not share specific details due to production secrecy. The actor remains deeply engaged in the project, continuing his role in the acclaimed series. This ongoing commitment highlights his busy schedule as he balances multiple high-profile projects, including the new Ebenezer adaptation and the upcoming Broadway production featuring Grint.