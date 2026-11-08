Ebbtide Game Combines Zombie Survival With Military Strategy

Developed by ProjectAlive, Ebbtide merges The Walking Dead narrative with Command and Conquer gameplay mechanics, offering large-scale zombie survival strategy.

ProjectAlive has unveiled Ebbtide, an upcoming title on Steam that merges the survival horror of The Walking Dead with the large-scale military strategy found in Command and Conquer. The game tasks players with commanding human forces against an organized undead threat in a setting inspired by Los Angeles. This new entry aims to bring together two distinct genres, offering a unique experience for fans of both franchises.

Core Mechanics And Dual Viewport Gameplay

Ebbtide distinguishes itself through a seamless dual-viewport system that allows players to shift between a macro-level operations map and micro-level battlefield control without loading screens. Players manage humanity's last carrier task force, designated TF-1 Ark, to contain outbreaks and protect remaining populations. The game integrates strategic resource management with tactical combat, where actions in one view directly impact the other.

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Soldiers lost, zombies eliminated, and buildings destroyed maintain their status across both perspectives, creating persistent consequences for every engagement. Evacuating civilians, troops, and supplies is a critical component of success, requiring players to transport these assets using trucks and helicopters. Maintaining open supply routes is essential, as infected hordes actively attempt to cut off sections of the city to isolate military units.

Unprecedented Steam Wishlist Milestone

The independent project achieved significant early traction, with ProjectAlive announcing on October 22 that Ebbtide surpassed 100,000 Steam wishlists in just three days following its store page launch. This rapid growth highlights strong interest in the title's hybrid genre approach. The development team is now preparing for playtesting phases to refine the experience before the official release.

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The development of Ebbtide is primarily led by a single individual who utilizes generative AI tools for specific asset creation. These AI-assisted assets include music, sound effects, illustrations, and select 3D models. Despite the small core team, the scope of the game remains ambitious, leveraging modern technology to produce a complex strategic environment.

Strategic Combat And Resource Management

Combat in Ebbtide features a diverse arsenal of military hardware, including tanks, Bradley fighting vehicles, Humvees, and Apache helicopters. Players can also request heavy support such as artillery, naval gunfire, and airstrikes involving F/A-18s and AC-130J gunships. These resources are not infinite; ammunition and fuel must be replenished at forward operating bases that players construct and defend.

Defending these bases requires building concrete walls, gun nests, and mortar positions while protecting convoys that bring essential construction materials. The opposing force is coordinated by a hive mind known as the Nexus, which organizes ambushes and sieges. Infected units demonstrate advanced behaviors, such as climbing walls and rooftops by piling on top of each other. Fallen soldiers can even be reanimated as part of the undead horde, adding a layer of tactical risk to every battle.

Franchise Connections And Future Releases

Ebbtide draws thematic inspiration from The Walking Dead, a multimedia franchise created by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard that began with a comic book series. The franchise gained massive popularity with the 2010 AMC television series starring Andrew Lincoln and Norman Reedir. While Ebbtide is not an official licensed product, it clearly targets fans of that universe's desperate survival themes.

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Currently, there is no confirmed release date or pricing information for Ebbtide on Steam. The game is listed as coming soon for Windows and macOS platforms. Developers continue to work on the playtest phase to ensure the complex interplay between strategy and action meets player expectations. The combination of military precision and zombie survival mechanics positions Ebbtide as a notable upcoming title in the strategy genre.