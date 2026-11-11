Eaton Fire Survivors Face Toxic Lead and Smoke Remediation Years After Blaze

Eaton Fire survivors in Altadena describe long smoke remediation, as the American Medical Association backs a near complete engineered stone ban.

Rhea Borja and her husband purchased their small home in Altadena in 2022, just three years before the devastating Eaton Fire swept through the area in January 2025. The blaze destroyed 9,414 structures across the region, yet their house remained standing in a pocket of survivors. That initial relief quickly turned into a grueling two-year battle against toxic remnants as they attempted to clear smoke contamination from the property while living in Northern California.

The road back to normalcy has been exceptionally difficult for residents whose homes survived the flames. Borja's property has stood empty for 22 months despite undergoing four separate remediations. Although the most recent lead tests cleared EPA standards and she installed a new HVAC system, she still faces the financial burden of remediating her front and back yards out of pocket.

Also read ‘Thankful to be here’: Midtown fire that killed one, still under investigation

Borja hopes to return to Altadena early next year, but the process remains incomplete with attic re-insulation still pending. She described feeling disconnected from her former life, noting that missing the San Gabriel Mountains makes her current situation feel like a distant dream. The emotional toll of this prolonged displacement continues to weigh heavily on families who thought they had escaped total destruction.

Simon Perry experienced even more severe contamination at his Altadena home of fifteen years. He reported that the attic crawl space tested at 3,391 units of lead, a level he described as fifty times the safe limit. Perry had originally planned to retire the week the fire started but postponed his plans to manage the aftermath and discard countless personal items ruined by smoke.

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Perry and his partner have moved four times since the disaster, with their temporary home filled with cardboard boxes representing twenty months of transition. Their rental property located inside the fire zone also requires extensive remediation. These stories highlight how surviving the fire does not guarantee a quick return to safety or stability for homeowners.

Susan Mohini Kane and her husband Bernard returned to Altadena after nineteen months of displacement to begin moving back into their home over the summer. The repair process proved far more extensive than anticipated, requiring them to remove and replace walls and cut open structures for rewiring. They spent weeks filling bags with fire-damaged goods and hauling them away.

Kane received a hand-sewn quilt from a friend to replace one lost to smoke damage during the chaotic period. Now back in residence, she is excited to resume her work as a voice teacher and singer. She wants the public to understand the enduring hardships faced by survivors nearly two years after the event.

While Eaton Fire survivors struggle with indoor air quality, California regulators are addressing another industrial hazard. The American Medical Association adopted a policy opposing high-silica engineered stone products due to links with silicosis. This aggressive lung disease has disabled and killed stoneworkers across the state.

California has seen 680 cases of silicosis among stoneworkers since 2019, with dozens dying and seventy-five undergoing lung transplants. The AMA's stance supports state efforts to phase out materials containing more than one percent crystalline silica. Australia banned these slabs in 2024, and other states are now considering similar measures.

Long Beach officials have also taken action on public safety by activating speed cameras at eighteen locations throughout the city. Tickets ranging from fifty to five hundred dollars will begin issuing on December seventh. Half of the cameras target areas with high crash rates while others monitor school zones.

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The program aims to generate five million dollars in its first year to fund traffic calming measures like crosswalks and speed humps. This initiative follows a decade where Long Beach recorded its highest number of fatalities in traffic accidents. The cameras operate under a state-approved pilot program until at least 2031.

In education news, Un Mundo de Amigos opened a free dual-language preschool on the Westside of Long Beach. The facility offers wraparound services including groceries and mental health support for about fifty students. It addresses a resource gap where existing providers meet only thirty percent of local demand.

Renovations cost 1.8 million dollars thanks to grants and state assistance. The nonprofit prioritizes low-income families and those with open court cases. Founder Laurie Petersen noted that economic challenges and immigration fears have increased the need for such community hubs.

Tragedy struck North Hollywood when a minivan crashed outside a metro station during rush hour, killing three people. Police arrested the sixty-one-year-old driver, Ihor Demianenko, on suspicion of DUI and murder. The vehicle struck pedestrians and street vendors near a busy intersection.

Mayor Karen Bass confirmed the victims included vendors and bystanders. Two women were critically injured in the incident. Investigators are reviewing video footage to determine the exact cause of the crash. The LAPD chief described the investigation as deliberate and prolonged.