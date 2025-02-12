Eaton Fire's Toxic Legacy: Homes Stand, But Families Face Devastation

The Eaton Fire scorched through Altadena, leaving behind a trail of invisible danger. While homes remain structurally sound, the toxic smoke has permeated their interiors, rendering belongings unusable and forcing residents to grapple with the daunting task of rebuilding their lives.

A couple's Altadena home is still standing after the Eaton Fire , but the home didn't escape the toxic dangers created by the destructive blaze. For Kate Praocam and Ron Lomas, their Altadena home is still standing - but it didn't escape the invisible damage from the destructive blaze. 'I'm still having a really difficult time processing it,' Lomas said. 'We're probably not going to be able to keep anything.

' The toxic smoke of the blaze - full of lead and asbestos from the thousands of older homes that burned - penetrated the couple's entire structure all the way to the studs. 'A lot of things we can't see in the walls,' Praocam said. 'The flooring apparently all has to be torn out now. Anything with padding is gone, destroyed. We were told 70% of the house will have to be rebuilt.'Rachel and Kevin Corcoran's home looks unscathed from the outside, but inside there's untold toxic damage. 'I don't know what we'll get to keep. I don't know how much of our interior we have to take out and destroy,' Rachel Corcoran said. 'I know all the soft things, soft furniture is destroyed and can't be kept. We too are starting all over, but we don't even know the extent of it yet.' What makes it especially difficult for these so-called fire survivors is the damage isn't visible. You can't see or smell the dangerous chemicals now baked into their homes. They're left with nothing even though their houses are standing. 'It is difficult because people don't realize that, yeah, our house is here, but we kind of don't really have a house,' Lomas said.





