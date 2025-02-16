Eaton Fire Evacuees to Transition to New Shelter in Duarte

The Pasadena Civic Auditorium, which has been serving as a shelter for Eaton Fire evacuees, will soon close its doors. The American Red Cross and Los Angeles County have partnered to find a new location, settling on the Pamela Park gymnasium in Duarte.

A new shelter for Eaton Fire evacuees will be opening in Duarte in coming days as the Pasadena Civic Auditorium prepares to cease operations soon. Those currently living at the Pasadena center will be moved to the Pamela Park gymnasium, located at 2236 Goodall Avenue in Duarte , according to Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger. The move comes as agreed upon between the Pasadena-based shelter and the American Red Cross .

Originally when it was determined to be used as a shelter in the wake of the devastating fire, city officials asked that the facility be returned to the city of Pasadena after the first week of February. An extension was granted for the time it took to find a new location. Red Cross officials and Los Angeles County workers alike worked to find a shelter location that was closer to where the remaining evacuees lived, near their neighborhood resources and social networks, according to department officials. Every household living at the Pasadena center was assigned a Red Cross shelter resident transition specialist to assist them through the difficult times. Their work includes helping provide transportation and ensure that clear plans are made for all affected by the wildfire





CBSLA / 🏆 552. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Eaton Fire Shelter Duarte Pasadena Civic Auditorium American Red Cross

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Duarte residents join local leaders in outcry against nearby Eaton fire waste collection siteA large crowd of more than 150 packed the Duarte City Council meeting Tuesday night, where the governing body discussed what they called an imminent public health threat. Here’s how it went.

Read more »

Eaton Fire Evacuees Moved to New Shelter in DuarteThe Red Cross and LA County officials are relocating evacuees from the Pasadena Civic Center to the Pamela Park gymnasium in Duarte. The Pasadena Civic Center served as a wildfire shelter since the Eaton Fire began on January 7th, but the Red Cross agreed to return the facility to the city after the first week of February.

Read more »

Eaton Fire evacuees will soon have new shelter in DuarteThe evacuation center at the Pasadena Convention Center is closing soon. Now, remaining evacuees will go to Duarte.

Read more »

New shelter for Eaton Fire evacuees to open in DuarteThe Pasadena Civic Auditorium has been used as a shelter for fire evacuees, who will soon move to the new shelter, the county says.

Read more »

California fires live updates: New LA County fire explodes to over 9,000 acresThe Palisades Fire and the Eaton Fire also remain active.

Read more »

More progress made on Palisades, Eaton fires, as strong winds to hit again MondayThe Palisades fire was 52% contained on Sunday; the Eaton fire was 81% surrounded.

Read more »