Eaton and Palisades Fire Debris Removal Begins: Traffic Impacts and Route Challenges

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has launched the year-long process of removing debris from the Eaton and Palisades fires. This massive undertaking presents logistical challenges, including the designated haul routes, traffic congestion, and landfill capacity. The article details the routes, potential traffic impacts, and strategies being implemented to manage the debris removal process effectively.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has initiated the estimated year-long process of removing ash and debris from homes and other structures destroyed in the Eaton and Palisades fires. A key question surrounding this process is the location and method of debris transportation. As of Friday, three designated haul routes have been established for the Pasadena/Altadena area, according to the city of Pasadena.

These routes include: East of Lake Avenue and west of Eaton Canyon Golf Course: New York Drive to Sierra Madre Villa Avenue to Rosemead Boulevard to the 210 Freeway on/off ramps. Trucks will utilize other nearby streets to reach these designated routes before proceeding to the freeway. The haul routes will avoid Fair Oaks Avenue, Los Robles Avenue, or Lake Avenue leading to the 210 on/off ramps. The city anticipates a significant volume of truck traffic utilizing these routes and signal timing will be adjusted accordingly. Pasadena residents are urged to exercise patience and drive cautiously when encountering additional truck traffic along these routes, as this is a crucial aspect of the rebuilding process and recovery efforts. One of the biggest challenges facing the debris removal crews is Los Angeles' notorious traffic congestion. According to Swenson, who also led debris removal efforts following the 2023 Maui fire, which generated approximately 410,000 tons of debris, navigating the city's roads with such a vast amount of fire ash, debris, green waste, and concrete will be a significant hurdle. To address this issue, Governor Newsom stated that new strategies are being explored, including dedicated lanes and stress testing landfills. Stress testing involves evaluating the efficiency of landfill ingress and egress, ensuring smooth operations and timely debris processing. Caltrans anticipates utilizing various L.A. County highways for the transportation of Eaton fire debris, including the 5, 57, 71, 118, and 210 freeways. The debris is expected to be deposited at landfills in Azusa, Simi Valley, and El Sobrante, as well as SA Recycling in Irwindale. Palisades fire debris is expected to be transported on highways 1, 5, 10, 23, 27, 60, 118, 210, and 605. Similar landfills as those designated for the Eaton fire debris, along with Sunshine and Calabasas, will also receive the Palisades fire debris. Recycling will be directed to SA Recycling locations in Irwindale, El Monte, and Anaheim. Caltrans has stated that it does not anticipate the need to close Pacific Coast Highway during the debris removal process.





