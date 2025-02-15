Eat Drink HTX: Savoring Delicious Meals While Supporting Houston's Community

Join the fourth annual Eat Drink HTX, a Houston culinary event benefiting Houston Food Bank and Houston Kids' Meals. Dine at over 130 restaurants offering prix fixe brunch, lunch, and dinner menus, with a portion of proceeds supporting these essential organizations.

Starting this weekend, Houston residents and visitors alike have the opportunity to indulge in delicious dining experiences while making a positive impact on their community. The fourth annual Eat Drink HTX, spearheaded by The Cleverley Stone Foundation, will take place from February 15th to February 28th at over 130 participating restaurants.

This culinary event, serving as a sister event to the renowned Houston Restaurant Weeks, highlights the vibrant landscape of casual and fast-casual eateries, bakeries, and coffee shops across the Houston area.At these participating establishments, patrons can savor prix fixe brunch, lunch, and dinner menus, with a portion of the proceeds directly benefiting two vital organizations: the Houston Food Bank and Houston Kids' Meals. Since its inception in 2006, Kids' Meals has diligently delivered over 14 million free meals to preschool-aged children in need, while the Houston Food Bank strives to provide access to an astounding 150 million meals annually throughout Southeast Texas.Each dinner menu is priced at $25 and features a minimum of two courses, with $3 from each sale donated to the chosen charities. Lunch and brunch menus are available for $15, with $1 from each meal contributing to the worthy cause. Patrons can explore the full list of participating restaurants, including to-go options, and view the diverse menu offerings by visiting the event's website





FOX26Houston / 🏆 448. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Eat Drink HTX Houston Food Bank Houston Kids' Meals Restaurants Charity Community Dining Brunch Lunch Dinner

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Best New Places to Eat, Drink, and Visit During Milan Men’s Fashion WeekDiscover Milan's latest attractions: JMM Gallery, the revamped K-Way store, Pacifico Milano, Vasiliki Kantina & Gastronomia, and top art exhibitions.

Read more »

10 best things to eat and drink at Parkside Market in Downtown DisneyThe Parkside Market held a grand opening celebration on Jan. 22 at the outdoor shopping mall next door to Disneyland.

Read more »

Olde Town Arvada is a wonderful place to eat, drink, shop and savor historyIf you love history and beautiful old buildings, vibrant restaurants, cozy independent coffee shops and bars, delightfully quaint storefront shops and a strong sense of community, you’ll find…

Read more »

What to Eat and Drink After a Workout for Muscle Repair and RecoveryLearn from experts about the best foods and drinks to consume after a workout, focusing on muscle repair, recovery, and weight management. Discover the importance of the anabolic window and the benefits of protein, carbohydrates, and other nutrient-rich options.

Read more »

Eat Drink D-FW Podcast: James Beard Awards and Restaurant ClosuresThe food team discusses the initial results of the James Beard Awards and some restaurant closures that have already happened this year.

Read more »

Houston restaurant makes Yelp's 2025 Top 100 Places to Eat listYelp has released its 2025 list of the Top 100 Places to Eat, and it includes one Houston restaurant.

Read more »