easyJet unveils ten budget‑friendly sun destinations as UK summer turns rainy

With UK weather turning wet and windy, easyJet promotes ten low‑cost European and Mediterranean getaways offering high chances of sunshine, flights from £38.49 and packages from £174, targeting travellers seeking a dry, warm holiday.

After a brief spell of sunshine the United Kingdom has slipped back into a dreary, rain‑laden summer, prompting many Britons to look beyond its borders for a reliable dose of sun. easyJet has responded by publishing a list of the ten most affordable destinations where rain is the exception rather than the rule, offering flights from as little as £38.49 and package deals starting at £174.

Kevin Doyle, easyJet's UK Country Manager, stressed that while the British climate is notoriously fickle, there are still plenty of options for those who want to swap damp parks for bright beaches. He highlighted that the airline's low‑cost fares to over a hundred sun‑filled locations remain available throughout the season, making it possible to escape the gloom without breaking the bank.

The top of the ranking is occupied by Djerba in Tunisia, a Mediterranean island that virtually guarantees dry weather with average July‑August temperatures around 28 °C. Direct easyJet services from London and Manchester make the island easily reachable, and flights can be booked for as little as £45.13. Following close behind is Seville, Spain, where the average daily high sits at 28.3 °C and rainfall is virtually non‑existent, with flights starting at £44.99 and city‑break packages from £174.

The bronze spot goes to Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, which combines desert heat - averaging 31.2 °C - with crystal‑clear Red Sea waters and virtually no rain, offering a unique sun‑and‑sea experience at competitive rates. Further down the list, the Greek island of Kos offers a blend of sunny beaches, vibrant nightlife and historic sites linked to Hippocrates, with flights from £47.99.

Dalaman on Turkey's Turquoise Coast follows, delivering reliably dry summers and temperatures near 27 °C, while Larnaca in Cyprus provides almost uninterrupted sunshine, warm sea water and a quieter beach scene, all for reasonable prices. Marrakech, Morocco rounds out the top ten, delivering intense heat and cultural richness despite occasional tourist crowds.

Each of these locations promises a high probability of daily sunshine - often above 80 % - and temperatures comfortably in the high twenties to low thirties Celsius, making them ideal alternatives for British holiday‑makers yearning for a sun‑soaked escape this summer





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