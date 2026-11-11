EasyJet Shareholders Approve US Takeover, Unilever Merger Faces Competition Scrutiny

EasyJet shareholders voted to sell the airline to US investor Apollo, ending its London listing, while Unilever's $50 billion food business merger with McCormick is being examined by UK regulators over competition concerns. Both deals reflect a period of heightened consolidation and regulatory review in Europe's aviation and consumer‑goods sectors.

In a decisive vote that could reshape the European airline landscape, the majority of easyJet shareholders have approved a £5.7 billion private equity transaction that will take the Luton‑based carrier out of London's share market and into US ownership.

The Luton‑based carrier announced that 97 percent of shareholders cast a vote in favour of the proposed sale to investment house Apollo Global Management, setting the stage for the company to be listed on a US exchange by the end of March. The deal follows a long and competitive bidding process that saw Apollo, which also owns the parent company of Wagamama, outbid US investment firm Castle Lake, which had previously offered £5.5 billion in cash and 690 pence per share.

Also read $4.2B Midway Rising project approved after 7-hour city council session

Apollo's offer of 715 pence per share, backed by a robust capital structure, has now secured the green light from investors after the airline's board endorsed the proposal in August. The transaction, subject to the completion of regulatory approvals, is expected to close in the first quarter of next year and will see easyJet suspended from trading on the London Stock Exchange after a 26‑year run, a blow to the City's long‑standing reputation for stability.

EasyJet CEO Welcomes Apollo Acquisition, Promises Continued Commitment to Low-Cost Travel

During a brief address at the Airlines 2026 event in Westminster, chief executive Kenton Jarvis welcomed the outcome, describing the takeover as a source of optimism for the company and its passengers. Jarvis said the airline will remain fully committed to its mission of providing low‑cost, easy and affordable travel to as many people as possible, noting that the injection of capital would accelerate the company's strategic agenda.

Advertisement

He highlighted the ongoing fleet renewal programme, which includes an expansion of the Airbus A320 and A321neo order book intended to replace the 80 older A319s currently in service.

Fleet Renewal and Environmental Benefits at the Forefront of Acquisition Strategy

"The new aircraft will deliver improved fuel efficiency, lower operating costs and a better value proposition for customers, while also reducing our environmental footprint," he said. Jarvis added that the airline's parent relationship with Apollo would support continued investment in its holiday property portfolio, ensuring a seamless integration of leisure and aviation services. Concurrently, Unilever's planned merger of its food division with U.S. spice maker McCormick has encountered regulatory hurdles.

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority opened an inquiry in September after Unilever announced a plan to combine its food business - worth close to £50 billion - with McCormick, a move that would create the largest U.K. supplier of dry‑ingredient mixes for meals and sauces. The CMA warned that the tie‑up would significantly reduce competition in key product categories, potentially affecting consumer choice and price.

Unilever and McCormick were given until next Wednesday to propose remedies that would address the competition concerns. As part of a pre‑emptive step, Unilever put its renowned English mustard brand Colman's up for sale, hoping to alleviate potential market concentration issues. The regulator will refer the matter to an in‑depth investigation unless the parties present compelling undertakings.

Advertisement

While the merger would integrate major brands including Hellmann's, Marmite and Knorr into McCormick's portfolio - which includes French's and other speciality condiments - the outcome remains uncertain as the CMA assesses the impact on the broader marketplace. The dual developments reflect a period of significant corporate activity across the UK's airline and consumer goods sectors.

EasyJet's departure from the London market underscores a broader trend of European carriers exploring U.S. ownership structures to access capital and scale, while Unilever's cautious approach to its spiral partnership with McCormick hints at the heightened scrutiny regulators employ on cross‑border consolidation. The next few weeks will see the CMA advance its investigation and the airline industry monitor how easyJet's strategic partnership shapes its future competitive positioning.