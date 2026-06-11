Easyjet plane almost ran out of runway after taking off from wrong place

The flight departed London Luton Airport for Malaga on June 13, 2025, and was just 65ft off the ground at the end of the runway as the pilot took off from an intersection with a 'higher-than-normal' weight at almost 69,000kg. The pilot had taken off at 5.32am from the part of the runway he normally used - an intersection - but the plane was heavier than usual that morning. He should have used the full runway and had planned to do so, according to an investigation.

An Easyjet plane carrying nearly 200 people almost ran out of runway after taking off from the wrong place. The flight departed London Luton Airport for Malaga on June 13, 2025, and was just 65ft off the ground at the end of the runway as the pilot took off from an intersection with a 'higher-than-normal' weight at almost 69,000kg.

The pilot had taken off at 5.32am from the part of the runway he normally used - an intersection - but the plane was heavier than usual that morning. He should have used the full runway and had planned to do so, according to an investigation





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Easyjet Plane Almost Ran Out Of Runway Taking Off From Wrong Place London Luton Airport Malaga Higher-Than-Normal Weight 69 000Kg Pilot's Mistake Habitual Behaviour Confirmation Bias Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) Flight Data Monitoring (FDM)

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