EasyJet flight EZY816 declared a mid-air emergency and returned to Edinburgh International Airport following a reported engine failure shortly after departure on Thursday.

Passengers aboard EasyJet Flight EZY816 experienced a frightening incident on Thursday evening when the aircraft declared a mid-air emergency shortly after departing from Edinburgh International Airport. The Airbus A321neo was en route to London Gatwick when crew members encountered a critical mechanical issue during the initial climb.

Technical Malfunction and Emergency Procedures

The aircraft departed the Scottish capital just before 9pm, but the journey was abruptly interrupted moments later. Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System messages confirmed that engine number one stalled two minutes after takeoff. Reports indicated that the exhaust gas temperature on that engine rose to 'over limit' conditions before the crew initiated a shutdown procedure.

Also read EasyJet Emergency Landing Edinburgh Engine Failure

To signal the severity of the situation, the pilot activated Squawk 7700, the international aviation signal reserved for a general emergency. The twin-jet airliner, which has a capacity of up to 235 passengers, was forced to divert back to its point of origin. Flight tracking data showed the plane circling above the capital for approximately 45 minutes before executing a safe landing on the same runway from which it had departed.

Passenger Experiences and Ground Reactions

Bradley Jennings, a passenger on the flight, described the event as 'absolutely terrifying' and noted that he and his wife were left in a state of uncertainty for thirty minutes without any updates from the crew. Mr. Jennings stated that while his wife suffered a panic attack, the flight staff remained calm and reassuring despite the stressful nature of the situation. Another passenger described the experience as the most frightening event she had ever encountered in her life.

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Residents in the vicinity of the airport also witnessed the dramatic turn of events. Individuals in Livingstone, located ten miles away, reported hearing a noise they likened to a 'big shotgun' or 'fireworks going off'. One resident expressed shock, fearing the aircraft was going to crash onto her house, while others in Ladywell initially thought the loud bang was caused by local fireworks displays. The noise was significant enough to startle pets and concern those on the ground.

Official Statements and Safety Protocols

EasyJet confirmed that Flight EZY816 was required to return to Edinburgh due to a technical issue. A company spokesperson explained that emergency services met the aircraft on the tarmac as a precautionary measure in line with standard procedures. The airline emphasized that the landing was normal and that the safety of customers and crew remains their highest priority. They further noted that their fleet operates in strict compliance with manufacturer guidelines.

Edinburgh Airport teams responded to the aircraft issue following standard protocols, ensuring that the incident had no impact on overall airport operations. After addressing the technical anomaly, the pilot addressed the passengers, explaining that there had been an engine failure on the left side of the aircraft. He urged the passengers not to be alarmed as they disembarked to be greeted by fire crews.

Operational Recovery and Passenger Care

Following the safe landing, EasyJet arranged for a replacement aircraft to operate the flight to London Gatwick later that same evening. This action was taken to ensure that passengers could reach their final destination with minimal disruption to their travel plans. Police Scotland was also made aware of the incident, though no criminal investigation was initiated as the event was classified as a technical emergency.

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The Aircraft Safety Network reported that the twin-jet airliner suffered the engine failure as it departed for London. The combination of the stall, the over-limit temperature reading, and the subsequent engine shutdown triggered the emergency response. The swift actions of the flight crew and the efficient response of ground services ensured that all passengers and crew members exited the aircraft safely without injury.