EasyJet Airbus A321neo Flight EZY816 returned to Edinburgh after an engine failure caused a loud bang. Passengers described the event as terrifying as the aircraft circled before landing safely with emergency services present.

Passengers on EasyJet Flight EZY816 experienced a harrowing mid-air emergency shortly after departing from Edinburgh International Airport on Thursday evening. The Airbus A321neo aircraft, bound for London Gatwick, was forced to return to its point of origin following a sudden engine failure that triggered a global emergency alert signal.

The incident began just before 9pm when the twin-jet airliner commenced its initial climb. Witnesses on the ground and passengers aboard reported hearing a massive explosion-like noise that echoed across the surrounding areas. The Aircraft Safety Network confirmed that the aircraft suffered an engine failure during the departure phase, marking a serious technical event for the carrier.

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Technical Mechanism of the Emergency

Aviation tracking data revealed that Engine Number One on the Airbus A321neo stalled merely two minutes after takeoff. System communications indicated that the exhaust gas temperature exceeded safe operational limits, prompting the flight crew to shut down the affected engine. The pilot immediately activated Squawk 7700, the universal international aviation code signaling a general emergency to air traffic control and nearby aircraft.

Following the critical decision to divert, the aircraft entered a holding pattern above the Scottish capital. Flight radar data showed the plane circling for approximately forty-five minutes before executing a safe landing at Edinburgh International Airport. The procedure allowed ground crews to assess the situation and prepare for the incoming aircraft, ensuring all safety protocols were strictly observed during the return journey.

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Passenger Accounts and Witness Reports

Bradley Jennings, a passenger on the Flight EZY816, described the experience as absolutely terrifying. He recounted hearing a huge bang that left him and his wife confused and anxious for thirty minutes without any communication from the cockpit. Although his wife suffered a panic attack during the uncertainty, Jennings noted that the cabin staff remained calm and reassuring throughout the ordeal, which he acknowledged was likely equally stressful for the crew.

Residents living in the vicinity of Edinburgh also reported the incident, with some describing the sound as resembling a large shotgun blast or fireworks. One witness in Livingstone, located ten miles from the airport, heard the noise and initially feared the plane was crashing. Another resident noted that their dog reacted as if fireworks had started again, highlighting the intensity of the sound wave generated by the engine malfunction.

Official Responses and Next Steps

EasyJet confirmed that Flight EZY816 required an immediate return to Edinburgh due to a technical issue involving the aircraft engine. A company spokesman emphasized that the flight landed normally and was met by emergency services as a standard precautionary measure. The airline arranged for a replacement aircraft to transport the delayed passengers to London Gatwick later that same evening, ensuring minimal disruption to the travel schedule.

Edinburgh Airport officials stated that their teams responded to the aircraft issue in strict accordance with standard operating procedures. They confirmed that the landing was safe and that there was no impact on overall airport operations. The pilot communicated with passengers after the event, explaining that there had been an engine failure on the left side of the aircraft and advising them not to be alarmed as fire crews prepared to inspect the plane upon touchdown.