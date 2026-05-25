EasyJet flight diverted to Rome after power bank found in hold

The incident involved an easyJet plane carrying 180 passengers that was diverted to Rome when a passenger discovered a power bank in the hold. Flights and passenger accommodations were affected.

An easyJet passenger was warned that a power bank was in his carry‑on that was in fact in the baggage hold, prompting the captain to divert the flight from Hurghada , Egypt to Rome Fiumicino airport.

The incident, involving flight EZY2618 on Tuesday 19 May, was prompted when a traveller informed the cabin crew that he had a portable charger that was actively charging a mobile phone in the hold of the aircraft. Once the captain became aware of the compliant issue, he made the precautionary decision to turn the aircraft around and land safely in Rome about three hours into the journey.

The diversion was brief – approximately 20 minutes from the point of diversion to the runway in Rome – but it added an unexpected stop and a next‑day flight to London Luton for the 180 passengers on board. The airline provided the stranded travellers with overnight accommodation in Rome and meals and refreshments.

Those who arrived at the airport before the gate closed were offered transfers and meals while they waited for the re‑booking to Luton, which was scheduled for the following day at 2pm. The incident has generated additional media coverage and several passengers, including co‑traveller Paul Casterton, have spoken to the press about their experience.

Casterton, 57, said that the change in direction and descent were initially frightening, and he remarked that the reason for the diversion was widely believed to be a bomb threat until the disturbance was clarified as a power bank issue. He added that the whole ordeal was stressful, but he was grateful the passengers and crew were safe. EasyJet maintains a strict policy regarding the transport of lithium‑ion power banks.

The airline’s current guidelines permit the carriage of such devices in cabin baggage only – they are not allowed in the hold or in overhead bins. Passengers may carry up to two devices that do not exceed 160 Watt‑hours (Wh) in their hand luggage. The devices must be individually protected, for example placed in original retail packaging or a non‑flammable plastic bag.

The power banks may not be used on an aircraft for charging other equipment, and they must remain on the person or in the passenger’s baggage under the seat. EasyJet disclosed in an April 2024 press release that it had refined its regulations after a series of incidents involving overheating power banks on other airlines. Other carriers in Europe are also tightening restrictions.

Lufthansa became the first in the region to prohibit power banks from being carried in checked luggage late last year. The German operator now allows them in cabin luggage but forbids any use for charging while onboard, and they must be stored under the seat or on the passenger’s person. KLM and Air China have experienced fires involving portable chargers in the past, but no serious injuries were reported.

In each case, crew members responded promptly to extinguish the flames, and the aircraft was returned to safety. The incident reinforces the importance of adhering to airline safety protocols regarding electronic devices. Passengers are advised to read the airline’s baggage policies before traveling, especially concerning lithium‑ion batteries and high‑capacity power banks. Title: "EasyJet Flight Diverts to Rome after Power Bank Found in Hold, 180 Passengers Affected





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