EasyJet flight EZY816 returns to Edinburgh after technical issue. Passengers report loud bang as jet faces engine stall warnings at 9pm.

An EasyJet flight traveling from Edinburgh to London Gatwick executed an emergency landing just fifty-three minutes after departure. The incident occurred shortly after 9pm yesterday when the aircraft experienced a significant technical problem. Passengers and residents reported hearing a loud bang as the plane flew overhead. This event highlights the immediate response protocols used in aviation emergencies.

Technical Issue Triggers Emergency Return

The aircraft suffered from an engine failure that triggered multiple onboard warnings. Pilots received alerts indicating an engine stall accompanied by dangerously elevated exhaust gas temperatures. In response to these critical mechanical failures, the flight crew activated a Squawk 7700 emergency alert. This code serves as the international aviation signal for a general emergency. The pilot decided to return to Edinburgh Airport to ensure passenger safety.

Also read 'Twilight' Director On Robert Pattinson Landing James Bond Role: 'I Almost Fell Out Of My Bed'

Passenger Horror Describes Terrifying Experience

A passenger on board described the situation as the most terrifying experience of her life. She reported hearing a loud bang from the engine shortly after leaving the airport. Other residents near Edinburgh Airport captured what appeared to be an explosion in the sky. These clips were recorded on doorbell security cameras as the jet flew overhead. The visual and auditory evidence matched the mechanical reports from the cockpit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Safety Protocols and Emergency Services Response

EasyJet confirmed that flight EZY816 returned to Edinburgh due to the technical issue. The plane landed safely and was met by emergency services on the runway. A spokesperson stated this was a precautionary measure following standard procedures. The airline emphasized that customer and crew safety remains their highest priority. They noted that their fleet operates in strict compliance with manufacturer guidelines.

Operational Impact and Passenger Relief

Edinburgh Airport teams responded to the aircraft issue in line with standard protocols. Officials confirmed there was no impact on general airport operations. A replacement aircraft was arranged to transport stranded passengers to London Gatwick. The flight circled the Scottish capital several times before making a safe landing. Bewildered passengers watched as emergency crews prepared to assist on the tarmac.