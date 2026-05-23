easyJet boss suggests fare cuts if fuel prices crash after Hormuz reopening

easyJet CEO Kenton Jarvis predicted a supply glut due to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the resumption of shipments through the waterway, which would lead to a drop in fuel prices. He stated that easyJet would cut ticket costs for passengers if their fuel bills were lowered by a global price crash.

The boss of easyJet said he would consider cutting fares again if fuel prices crashed following the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which he predicted would lead to a supply glut. easyJet also indicated that global fuel supplies are likely to remain higher in the long term due to increased production from countries like Nigeria and Norway.

Despite Ryanair's fading summer airfare rises, easyJet warned of uncertainty in fuel costs and demand due to the ongoing war in Iran, but the airlines have assured travelers of no threat of fuel shortages during the peak season





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Easyjet Fuel Prices Strait Of Hormuz Global Price Crash Jet Fuel Market

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