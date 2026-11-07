Easy Tiger Productions Wins Bid for Dervla McTiernan Novel Three Reasons for Revenge

Easy Tiger Productions secures rights to Dervla McTiernan's upcoming 2026 thriller Three Reasons for Revenge, with Shaun Grant attached as writer.

Australian thriller author Dervla McTiernan is set to expand her footprint in the visual entertainment industry with a new television adaptation deal. Easy Tiger Productions, the production banner known for the acclaimed romantic comedy series Colin From Accounts, has successfully won a competitive bidding war for the screen rights to McTiernan's forthcoming novel. The book, titled Three Reasons for Revenge, is scheduled for release in 2026, marking a significant acquisition for the production company ahead of its publication.

Production Company Secures Screen Rights

Easy Tiger Productions established its dominance in the acquisition process by outmaneuvering other interested parties for the intellectual property. This victory adds to the company's growing portfolio of high-profile literary adaptations. The deal represents a strategic move to capitalize on the rising popularity of the mystery and thriller genre in contemporary television programming. By securing the rights early, the producers aim to begin development processes well in advance of the book's commercial launch.

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Screenwriter Shaun Grant Attaches to Project

Acclaimed screenwriter Shaun Grant has officially joined the project to adapt the novel for the small screen. Grant is best known for his recent work on the Jacob Elordi-led miniseries The Narrow Road to the Deep North and the 2021 psychological drama Nitram, which starred Caleb Landry Jones. His involvement signals a high level of creative confidence in the source material's potential for television format adaptation. The writer brought significant industry prestige to the project upon his announcement.

Grant Expresses Confidence in TV Adaptation Potential

Shaun Grant shared his immediate vision for the story upon reading the manuscript of Three Reasons for Revenge. He stated that he envisaged the narrative as a television series from the very first moment he engaged with the text. Grant described the novel as a supremely crafted thriller that is full of surprises, elements that are particularly suited to serialized storytelling. He thanked Dervla McTiernan for entrusting Easy Tiger Productions and himself with the adaptation of her creation. His public endorsement highlights the structural integrity of the novel for episodic pacing.

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Building on McTiernan Adaptation Track Record

This new acquisition follows a pattern of success for Dervla McTiernan's work in the entertainment sector. Her previous novel The Murder Rule was optioned for adaptation by FX, demonstrating the network's interest in her suspenseful narratives. Additionally, her acclaimed title What Happened to Nina? was optioned by Lingo Pictures, further establishing her reputation in the industry. These prior deals have kept her star rising steadily within the literary and production communities. The momentum from these previous successes likely contributed to the heated bidding war for her latest work.

Distribution Strategy and Market Next Steps

While the production rights have been secured, a specific streaming platform or distributor has not yet been announced. The project will now be taken out to the wider market to find a suitable broadcaster or streaming service partner. This step is necessary before the series can officially move into active production and pre-release marketing phases. The lack of an immediate distributor allows producers to leverage the project's strong creative team to negotiate favorable terms with potential buyers. Stakeholders are expected to provide updates on distribution deals as negotiations progress.