Thanksgiving leftovers get a breakfast makeover with this fun and crispy stuffing waffle. Go savory and top it with the rest of the goodies (and maybe throw on a fried egg for good measure)!

The stuffing waffle, in some recipes called a “stuffle,” is an easy and ingenious way to transform leftovers … but not too much. This loaded-up version is really just a tiny tweak on a traditional Thanksgiving sandwich.

While I am certain that the first “Friendsgiving” happened way before Peppermint Patty hustled her way into a free meal at Charlie Brown’s house, this Monday-night, CBS, once-a-year-better-not-miss-it classic is the one that brought me. It was referenced by everyone, without fail, when my college friends and I threw together impromptu meals after coming back from the holidays, loaded down with leftovers.

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It is the Gen X folklore lovingly recounted each year when we gather, an anti-Thanksgiving of sorts for the many who stress about the real-deal family gatherings, one during which I always, *always* serve popcorn to go with the wine. This year, I might forgo those carbs for these instead. Because the stuffing waffle — sometimes called the “stuffle” — is the foundation of what ideally is your Friendsgiving brunch.

The idea of getting together with friends, our chosen family, around this time of year is nothing new, but the portmanteau, Friendsgiving, kind of is. The internet tells me it popped up in the early ‘aughts. Seems plausible.

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“Fauxhawk” and “sexting” are of the same era. But, I digress. Resist the temptation to open the waffle iron. In 2 to 3 minutes, your stuffing waffle will be crispy.

The stuffing waffle is among the easiest of Thanksgiving leftover projects I’ve done. In fact, I didn’t even follow the below recipe, but I needed something similar to post for folks to follow, and this one was close enough. All I did was add a scrambled egg to some very buttery stuffing, and the waffle iron did the rest.

While this version leaves out the protein, my love of all things Thanksgiving sandwich would not allow me to ignore the bird. And since waffles are breakfast-y, I threw a fried egg on top for good measure. Because there is nothing that can’t be made better by runny egg yolk. And so my stuffing waffle is essentially another entire Thanksgiving meal, this time with an edible plate.

Those of you who read my cooking experiences regularly also know I don’t leave anything out, so my other pro tip is to pour maple syrup on the whole thing. Just to mix it up a little. Which I did. If you’re a candied or marshmallow-topped yam house, those would do a good job of adding sweetness to the mix.

Not gonna lie, maple syrup actually levels this thing up. And yes, you still want to do the gravy. I went full grizzly on this , but I also think these waffles would be great as just waffles, sweet and savory, with bacon and eggs and the like. Or just syrup.

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They’re fun. And you could make them any time of year, really. I have been threatening a Halfsgiving holiday for as long as I can remember, but I never seem to manage. I can manage long-weekend brunch though.

There were no waffles on the menu at Charlie’s house, or Grandma Brown’s, I’d imagine. I’m sure Peppermint Patty would have taken issue with the lack of tradition. But then Marcie would probably have reminded her that Thanksgiving is about gratitude and togetherness. Ideal for Friendsgiving, Brunchgiving or whatever you want to call it.

The stuffing waffle is fun and could not be easier. Top it how you like! 1. Preheat a waffle iron to medium-high.

Generously brush the top and bottom of the iron with oil.3. Evenly and firmly pack the waffle iron with some of the stuffing mixture. Close the iron and cook until the waffle is golden and can be lifted out easily, 4 to 6 minutes. Repeat with the remaining stuffing mixture. 4.

Transfer each waffle to a plate, top with a scoop of mashed potatoes and then cover with gravy; finish with a dollop of cranberry sauce.