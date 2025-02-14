Easy Dinner Ideas for Busy Families

Struggling with dinner planning? Check out these quick and easy recipes perfect for hectic weeknights. From sheet pan chicken thighs to quesadillas and salmon bowls, these meals are designed to be both delicious and convenient.

Dinnertime. It's a joyous occasion for some, a dreaded chore for others. It's also the thing that drives many of us to the brink of our sanity. Dinner? Again? Didn't I make that for you just last night?! Aside from the actual labor of cooking and washing up when you're done, the real drudgery is planning what to make for dinner, from shopping the sales at your grocery store to finding recipes (and not always) and remembering to purchase everything you need.

At least for one week, maybe we can take part of that off your hands. I'm a mom with one toddler who won't eat anything that isn't beige, but here's what I'm making for dinner this week. Here are my stats: We're a family of three, with two working parents and a 4-year-old son. We both hate cooking, so we always opt for fast, easy recipes that get us in and out of the kitchen with as little pain (difficult culinary sh*t) involved as possible. We like to eat that include at least one vegetable to balance out the nights we are all out of f*cks to give and order Domino's. If any of that resonates, maybe you'll like these dinner ideas for your family too. We keep a stash of chicken thighs in the freezer; we're constantly just snagging a pack when they're on sale and then wondering next week. They look so tasty, and I think my selective eater of a child will actually nibble on some bites of the chicken. The recipe says they only take 15 minutes, and I think I'll roast some diced red potatoes in the oven to go with them. Or, honestly, maybe I'll just microwave some Bob Evans mashed potatoes and call it good. I quite literally always have tortillas, shredded cheese, canned black beans, salsa, and avocados in my house. It's because quesadillas are quick and easy to make, and they feel like a pretty nutritionally complete meal. A recipe from Family Fresh Meals looks perfect for making enough for my husband and me, plus a portion to put on my toddler's plate so he can ignore it. I'll probably add ground beef to ours. I am also known for keeping a bag of frozen salmon filets in the freezer because they're easy to throw in the oven with random seasonings and stick in a bowl with rice and veggies. Averie Cooks’ would make my method way more delicious. Plus, is there a tastier way to get this many veggies into a meal? Maybe one of these recipes speaks to you and takes a little bit of meal planning off your hands. If not, I hope it at least gets you thinking about what you have lying around you can use up next week





ScaryMommy / 🏆 116. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dinner Recipes Easy Meals Family Recipes Quick Dinners Meal Planning

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

High-Protein Meal Prep Ideas for a Busy LifestyleThese delicious and easy high-protein meal prep ideas will help you stay energized and satisfied throughout your busy week. Discover a variety of recipes featuring eggs, beans, nuts, Greek yogurt, and other protein-rich ingredients.

Read more »

18 healthy lunch ideas for busy work weeksFrom vibrant salads to warming soups and simple 15-minute pasta dishes, these healthy lunch ideas are perfect for at-home working or packed lunches.

Read more »

Sheet Pan Pork Tenderloin with Sweet Potatoes and Broccoli: A Flavorful and Easy Weeknight DinnerThis easy sheet pan pork tenderloin recipe with sweet potatoes and broccoli is a quick and flavorful weeknight dinner option. Learn expert tips for perfectly cooked pork, flavorful spices, and staggered roasting times for optimal results every time.

Read more »

10 Easy Vegetarian Dinner Recipes Perfect for WinterWhether you're a practicing vegetarian or just looking to cut meat out a few nights a week, you’ll find something you’ll love on this list of easy vegetarian dinner recipes.

Read more »

50 Valentine's Day Dinner Ideas for 2025Riley Wofford is a freelance recipe developer and food stylist based in NYC. She has spent the last decade in the culinary field, transitioning from large-scale catering to editorial and commercial food media. Previously, she was a food editor at Martha Stewart Living and an in-house food stylist at Marley Spoon and Dinnerly.

Read more »

11 Easy Bachelorette Party Outfit IdeasThis article provides 11 outfit ideas for bachelorette parties, ranging from daytime brunch looks to nighttime going-out ensembles. It emphasizes versatility and styling tips to suit different party themes and locations. The article also advises against wearing white unless instructed by the bride.

Read more »