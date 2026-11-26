Anyone eager to lace up ice skates can head back to the Easton Chiller, which has reopened after an electrical fire forced the rink to shut down last week.The rink canceled all plans and events following the fire. No one

Anyone eager to lace up ice skates can head back to the Easton Chiller, which has reopened after an electrical fire forced the rink to shut down last week.

The rink canceled all plans and events following the fire. No one was hurt, and the building did not sustain major damage, but the electrical panel was destroyed, making it impossible to maintain the ice. Over the weekend, the rink was able to get a mobile ice plant up and running. Regularly scheduled programs have now resumed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Columbus police need help ID’ing a suspect in a Holt Road robbery/assault. A slender Black man with braided hair stole cash from a worker at a business in the 1600 block, then attacked him while fleeing Nov. 20. Anyone eager to lace up ice skates can head back to the Easton Chiller, which has reopened after an electrical fire forced the rink to shut down last week. The rink canceled all plans and events following the fire.