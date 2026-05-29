Eastern Washington man dies after being shot in the neck with pellet gun by young child

A man from Eastern Washington died after he was shot in the neck with a pellet gun by a young child.

A man from Eastern Washington died after he was shot in the neck with a pellet gun by a young child. Geovanni Malacara-Hernandez, 33, was struck in the neck with the pellet gun Wednesday night in Othello, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

He was taken to Othello Community Hospital, where he later died.was created by his family to help pay for Malacara-Hernandez’ body to be transported to Tijuana, Mexico for a burial.

“During this incredibly difficult time, his family is asking for financial support to help transport his body to Tijuana, Mexico, where his family and loved ones wish to bid him their final farewell and lay him to rest alongside his own,” the GoFundMe read, translated from Spanish. Adams County deputies believe the shooting was an accident. The GoFundMe also described the incident as a “fatal accident.

”“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your support, love, and solidarity during this painful time,” the GoFundMe continued. A man from Eastern Washington died after he was shot in the neck with a pellet gun by a young child. Renton man charged with vehicular homicide in 2023 crash that killed passenger A man faces charges of vehicular homicide and vehicular assault after prosecutors said he crashed into a school bus in Renton in 2023.

A Tacoma college student has been hospitalized with an Extreme Risk Protection Order after he allegedly posted a photo of a shotgun on a messaging app, which law enforcement interpreted as him preparing to commit a mass shooting. The vehicle in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Parkland was found abandoned in Federal Way on Wednesday. A murder suspect, on the lam for six years, is behind bars.

His name is Oshea Williams, a 26-year-old accused of fatally shooting 21-year-old Jimm Route in 2020. Colon cancer is one of the most common and deadliest types of cancer, and routine screenings are the best way to reduce your chances of becoming a statistic.

Redmond HVAC contractor earns triple recognition in 60 days, reflecting a shift in how homeowners vet contractors Three independent organizations that evaluate home service contractors each reached the same conclusion: Home Comfort Alliance is among the most reliable in its market. WSECU Community Champion: Chrystal Ortega’s mission to feed Spokane Chrystal Ortega's tireless dedication recently earned her the WSECU Community Champions Award and a $1,000 grant to further the mission.

When Shawn Tibbitts opened Tibbitts FernHill, he was just trying to survive. The small Tacoma restaurant has since earned culinary awards and praise. Wilcox Family Farms is continuing its cherished holiday tradition of giving back by donating nearly one million eggs to food banks across the South Sound region this season.





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