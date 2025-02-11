Eastern Institute of Technology Seeks Faculty in Life Sciences, Biotechnology, and Biomedical Engineering

The Eastern Institute of Technology, Ningbo (EIT) is a newly established research university seeking dynamic and outstanding individuals to join its faculty in the College of Science and College of Engineering. The institute is particularly interested in candidates with expertise in life sciences, biotechnology, and biomedical engineering, and welcomes applications from researchers working at the interface of biology and other disciplines.

The Eastern Institute of Technology, Ningbo (EIT) is a newly established research university receiving support from both private and public funding. EIT is focused on developing its strengths in life sciences, biotechnology, and biomedical engineering, prioritizing innovative, interdisciplinary, and impactful research and teaching.

The institution is actively seeking dynamic and exceptional individuals to join its faculty in both the College of Science and the College of Engineering as it continues to expand its expertise in these key research areas.EIT is currently recruiting for Tenure Track Faculty positions at various levels: Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, Professor, and Chair Professor. These positions are open to applicants whose research aligns with life sciences, biotechnology, and biomedical engineering. The institute particularly encourages applications from researchers working at the intersection of biology and other disciplines, including but not limited to physics, chemistry, and computer science.Successful candidates will be responsible for developing and leading original, innovative research with high societal impact and translational potential. They will be expected to publish their research findings in top-tier journals within their respective fields. Strong collaboration with healthcare institutions and industries will be essential, as applicants will lead and contribute to research-education-industry programs. Furthermore, they will teach undergraduate and graduate courses in life sciences, biotechnology, and biomedical engineering, actively contributing to the academic development of students. Service activities, including committee work, academic leadership, and community outreach initiatives, will also be expected.Applicants must possess a doctoral degree in life sciences, biotechnology, biomedical engineering, or a closely related field. A proven track record of research accomplishments and publications in relevant journals is essential. Experience in teaching at both the undergraduate and/or graduate level, coupled with a commitment to innovative pedagogy and student-centered learning, is highly desirable. The ideal candidate will contribute to a positive and collaborative departmental and university atmosphere through active service and engagement in joint endeavors. Strong communication and interpersonal skills, along with a dedication to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion in academia, are crucial for success in this role.Interested candidates are encouraged to submit their applications to [email protected]. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis until all positions are filled. Shortlisted candidates will be invited for a formal interview process. The application package should include five selected publications and a Teaching Statement outlining your teaching experience and philosophy.EIT offers a globally competitive salary and benefits package, including comprehensive social insurance tailored to individual circumstances. Excellent medical insurance coverage is provided, and paid annual leave and other holiday benefits are also included.The Eastern Institute of Technology, Ningbo (EIT), is a research-focused university located within the strategically important triangle formed by Shanghai, Hangzhou, and Ningbo. EIT aims to become a world-renowned institution, delivering innovative, interdisciplinary, and impactful research and teaching across various disciplines, including science, engineering, information technology, and business management. Its mission is to cultivate exceptional and innovative talent, achieve internationally leading research outcomes, and contribute to sustainable regional and national development by advancing knowledge and promoting the transfer of science and technology for the betterment of society.For inquiries regarding the College of Science, please contact Ms. Linlin Sun at 0574-86603206 or [email protected]





